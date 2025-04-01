Game Preview, 4/1: Utah Hockey Club vs. Calgary Flames

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: SEG+, UtahHC+, Utah 16 | RADIO: KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM, NHL App

The Utah Hockey Club (33-29-12) returns to Delta Center tonight to face the Calgary Flames (35-26-12). This evening is the first of a five-game homestand for Utah as the team wraps up its home calendar for the Inaugural Season. Utah has beaten Calgary twice in the previous two meetings and enters tonight off a 5-2 win on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

ONE-TIMERS

Clayton Keller leads the team with 79 points (25G, 55A).

Nick DeSimone scored his third NHL goal on Sunday against Chicago.

After reaching 78 points for the campaign with two points on Sunday, Utah has now surpassed the Arizona Coyotes’ season total last season of 77 points.

Utah is a combined 7-1-0 against the three teams it immediately trails in the wild card standings: St. Louis, Calgary, and Vancouver.

Ian Cole played in his 900th NHL game on Sunday.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

Calgary comes to Salt Lake City after a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over the Colorado Avalanche in Denver last night, erasing a 2-0 deficit in the third period. Still in the postseason race, the Flames are now five points behind the St. Louis Blues with two games in hand.

Calgary has struggled to score this season, and their 2.60 goals per game ranks third worst in the NHL. Fortunately for the Flames, Calder Trophy candidate goaltender Dustin Wolf has kept them afloat more nights than not with his 24-15-6 record, 2.67 goals-against average, and .909 save percentage. Dan Vladar started in net last night for Calgary, so expect to see Wolf tonight at Delta Center.

The Flames are one of only six teams in the NHL without a 60-point scorer (Anaheim, Chicago, New York Islanders, San Jose, Seattle). Nazem Kadri (30G, 28A) and Jonathan Huburdeau are tied for the team lead with 58 points (27G, 31A).

STANDINGS UPDATE

WC1: Minnesota Wild - 88 points

WC2: St. Louis Blues - 87 points

—

Calgary Flames - 82 points Vancouver Canucks - 81 points Utah Hockey Club - 78 points

WHO TO WATCH

UTAH: #15 ALEXANDER KERFOOT - With a goal and two assists against Chicago on Sunday, Kerfoot tabbed his first three-point game of the season and the 12th of his career. The Harvard product is now up to 23 points (11G, 12A) this season and will be playing in his 599th NHL game tonight.

CALGARY: #91 NAZEM KADRI - Last night’s game against Colorado snapped what was a six-game point streak for Kadri during which he amassed seven goals and four mutli-point games. Kadri’s goals come in bunches, and he now has two four-game goal streaks this season.

LAST MEETING

Utah snapped a five-game losing streak on Jan. 2 in Calgary with a 5-3 win over the Flames. Utah trailed 3-2 entering the third period, but two quick scores within 1:58 of each other from Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse gave Utah the advantage. Crouse finished with two goals on the night for Utah to bring his total to six on the season. Logan Cooley netted a power-play goal after a setup by Dylan Guenther, and Kevin Stenlund provided the empty-netter to seal the victory.

LOOK BACK

Utah snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday afternoon. After a scoreless first, the two clubs exploded for five combined goals in the second. Utah scored all three of its second-period tallies on shots from the blue line. Nick DeSimone opened the scoring with a seeing-eye shot that gave the rearguard the third NHL goal of his career. Mikhail Sergachev also scored on a shot from the blue line that snaked its way through traffic, and Alexander Kerfoot tipped a Sergachev drive later in the second to give Utah a 3-2 lead.

In the third, Kailer Yamamoto scored his first goal in Mountain Blue after collecting a Nick Schmaltz rebound. Logan Cooley netted his 22nd goal of the season to make it 5-2 Utah.

Utah finished its season series against the Blackhawks with a 3-0-1 record, taking seven out of a possible eight points.

EXTRA TIME

Utah and Calgary both love playing extra hockey. After reaching overtime and then a shootout last night against the Avalanche, the Flames have now reached the extra frame 21 times this season, tied with Vancouver and Pittsburgh for the most in the NHL. With 20 extra-time games, Utah is tied for fourth.

Calgary is 9-12 in extra-time games while Utah is 8-12. When a game finishes in 3-on-3 overtime, Utah is 7-9 and Calgary is 5-10. In the shootout, Utah is 1-3 compared to Calgary’s 4-2 mark.

Dylan Guenther leads Utah with three overtime goals this season, and Nazem Kadri leads Calgary with two.

900 FOR COLE

Sunday marked the 900th NHL game for veteran blueliner Ian Cole. Cole is one of six Utah skaters this season to appear in all 74 games so far this season (Barrett Hayton, Michael Kesselring, Alexander Kerfoot, Jack McBain, Kevin Stenlund), and his 185 blocked shots rank second in the NHL behind only Anaheim’s Jacob Trouba (192).

Originally drafted by the Blues in 2007, Cole has seen action with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Colorado, Minnesota, Carolina, Tampa Bay, and Vancouver before coming to Utah. On Mar. 5, Cole signed a one-year contract extension that will begin next season. He is the 15th player from the 2007 draft class to reach 900 NHL games.

LOOK AHEAD

Utah continues the final home stretch of the season on Thursday, Apr. 3 against the Los Angeles Kings. Utah will also face the Winnipeg Jets, Seattle Kraken, and Nashville Predators during the homestand.