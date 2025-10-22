Guenther's OT goal pushes Mammoth past Avalanche for 4th straight win

Gabriel Landeskog looked to have scored 46 seconds into the second period, but the play was challenged by the Mammoth and was ruled offside.

“I think our goal should have counted. It was not offside,” said Bednar. “It's just because of the timing of it, a two-goal lead would be the biggest lead of the game for either team, so we'll get an explanation on it. I don't understand it, I'm pretty sure I might, but we'll see.”

John Marino then looked to have scored at 6:29 with a slap shot from the point, but the goal was disallowed for goaltender interference.

Nick Schmaltz tied the game 1-1 at 9:17, scoring a power-play goal off a rebound from Clayton Keller.

Lawson Crouse pushed the Mammoth to a 2-1 lead at 12:30, scoring on a one-timer off a pass from Kevin Stenlund.

Drury tied the game at 1:10 of the third period, tapping in a rebound from Ross Colton to make it 2-2.

Sergachev scored at 5:20, stealing the puck in the Avalanche zone and beating Wedgewood on the glove side to give the Mammoth a 3-2 lead. The goal was Sergachev's first of the season.

“It didn't matter if we were up or down, we kind of kept the same mentality,” said Sergachev. “Yeah, they pushed in the third, and it was expected of them. And our goalie played his best, and we stayed with it, blocked some shots, obviously gave up a goal, there's no goalie who can save that shot. So I just like that mentality, staying with it no matter what.”