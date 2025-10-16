Hayton, Peterka score, Mammoth win home opener against Flames

Kevin Stenlund also scored, and Vejmelka made 19 saves for the Mammoth (2-2-0), who were coming off a 3-1 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

“I think when we're on top of our opponent and we skate the way we did in the first two periods, we're tough to play against and we drew penalties,” Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think that's a really good game for us if you look at the way we generated offense and the number of chances we generated.”

Rasmus Andersson scored, and Devin Cooley made 29 saves for the Flames (1-4-0), who have lost four games in a row.

“I don't think we handled the second period all that well,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “I felt like they turned their game up a little bit. We weren't able to handle the speed, which led to the penalties that we were taking that period. I thought our penalty kill did a good job (6-for-6). [Cooley] played hard and gave us a chance.”

For Cooley, it was his first start for the Flames and his first game in the NHL since April 18, 2024, when he played against the Flames as a member of the San Jose Sharks.

“I felt pretty good,” Cooley said. “Maybe a little jumpy, a little scrambly, but I think that kind of comes with not playing for a while and just having a lot of energy and feeling really excited to get an opportunity.”

Andersson opened the scoring on a power play at 8:37 of the first period, redirecting a pass from Morgan Frost low in the slot to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

“It's going to be a hard game to win when you take six [minor penalties]. That's just what it comes down to,” Andersson said. “I think we had a good first period. Second period, we came out flat. We took a bunch of penalties and they got momentum. And sure, we had a good push in the third. We could have probably scored one or two, but we didn't.”