Utah Signs Caleb Desnoyers to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Caleb Desnoyers to a three-year, entry-level contract. The contract will begin at the start of the 2026-27 season.

“We are thrilled to sign Caleb to an NHL contract,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “Caleb is an incredibly skilled player who has seen much success throughout his Junior career with Moncton. He has an extremely bright future ahead and we look forward to watching him play for the Mammoth for years to come.”

Desnoyers, 18, has posted 22-56-78 and a +36 rating in 45 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this season. He ranks second among all QMJHL skaters in points per game (1.73), tied for fourth in assists, and fifth in power-play assists (26). He has registered more three-point games (13) than scoreless games (9) this season. Desnoyers was named the QMJHL Player of the Week on Dec. 8 and has been selected to the league’s Team of the Week four times. He most recently received that honor after earning a career-high six points (2g, 4a) at Val-d’Or on Feb. 26, as he became just the seventh different player in Wildcats history to post a six-point game.

The 6-foot-2, 178-pound forward has tallied 77-141-218 and a +89 rating in 161 career games over three QMJHL seasons with Moncton, and he has added 10-22-32 in 23 career playoff appearances. Desnoyers was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team in 2023-24 after finishing third in points (56) and second in assists (36) among first-year players.

Desnoyers was also awarded the 2025 Guy Lafleur Trophy as the league’s playoff MVP after recording 9-21-30 in 19 postseason games. He helped the Wildcats capture their third QMJHL championship and registered 1-1-2 in four Memorial Cup contests as Moncton competed for the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) title.

A native of St-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Desnoyers has represented Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, 2024 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, and 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. He won a gold medal while serving as an alternate captain at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and helped Canada to gold at Under-18 Worlds and bronze at World Juniors.

Desnoyers was selected by Utah in the first round (4th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.