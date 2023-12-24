Very merry: Stars boasting all sorts of good heading into Christmas break

Nestled in third in points, however, is newcomer Matt Duchene. And what an addition he’s been. Coming off of a buyout by Nashville, the veteran center signed a one-year deal with the Stars back on July 1. In 31 games this season, Duchene has 11 goals and 29 points. That includes an NHL-leading six game-winning goals and a team-high plus-11 rating. He’s strung together three separate point streaks of 5+ games and has been an immediate impact in every regard. Is he the best signing of the 2023 offseason? It certainly looks like it.