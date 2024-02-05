Stars GM Jim Nill talks season, trade deadline, prospects and more

Q: You sit third in scoring at 3.69 goals per game. Is that the biggest improvement the team has made?

NILL: Definitely. When (head coach Pete DeBoer) and I talked in the offseason, he really wanted to become better as a four-line team. So we added Matt Duchene and that (with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment) has added another first line to our group, and that has had a huge impact. There are a lot of good things that have happened, and we can take a lot of pride in that. The two young kids have stepped up on defense, and that’s made us much better in that area. Thomas Harley has exceeded expectations and I think Nils Lundkvist has come in and been very adequate for a young defenseman, so we have answered some key questions already. It’s a grind every night and it’s not easy to win in this league, and we’ve found ways to win when we have had to find ways. I think one of the best things about this team is the way it responds to a loss. You look at that last road trip and that game in Philly. That was a tough loss, and it really could have set us back, but we responded well and we actually had a very good trip. Those are positive things I’ve seen so far.