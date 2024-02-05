The Stars made it to the Western Conference Final last season, losing to eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas in six games. Jim Nill was named the NHL GM of the Year for his work, and he then made the team even better in the 2023 offseason, adding Matt Duchene, Sam Steel and Craig Smith. Dallas sits tied for fourth in the NHL at 30-13-6 after 49 games and will return to play after the All-Star Break with a three-game road trip out east that starts Tuesday in Buffalo.
Stars GM Jim Nill talks season, trade deadline, prospects and more
The Dallas general manager broke down success in the first half of the season, as well as what could be on the way in the playoff push
Nill answered a few questions last week:
Q: How do you assess the first 49 games and where the team sits right now?
NILL: I think it’s been a good start. Points-wise, we’re up in the top five or six, so I’m not disappointed. But the bright spot for me is I know we can play better. We have won a lot of games because we are more skilled than other teams, but I know there’s another level we can go to.
Q: You sit third in scoring at 3.69 goals per game. Is that the biggest improvement the team has made?
NILL: Definitely. When (head coach Pete DeBoer) and I talked in the offseason, he really wanted to become better as a four-line team. So we added Matt Duchene and that (with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment) has added another first line to our group, and that has had a huge impact. There are a lot of good things that have happened, and we can take a lot of pride in that. The two young kids have stepped up on defense, and that’s made us much better in that area. Thomas Harley has exceeded expectations and I think Nils Lundkvist has come in and been very adequate for a young defenseman, so we have answered some key questions already. It’s a grind every night and it’s not easy to win in this league, and we’ve found ways to win when we have had to find ways. I think one of the best things about this team is the way it responds to a loss. You look at that last road trip and that game in Philly. That was a tough loss, and it really could have set us back, but we responded well and we actually had a very good trip. Those are positive things I’ve seen so far.
Q: There seems to be a real calm in the group, from yourself to coach Pete DeBoer to players like Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn . . . how important is that?
NILL: We’ve got good leadership, an experienced coach, we’ve been through a few runs, and I think that gives you perspective. There are a lot of highs and lows in this business, and you get yourself in trouble if you overreact. The coaching staff has been around for a long time, my staff has been in these situations before, and I think there’s really good leadership in the locker room. The organization is in a good spot, and hopefully we can use that to build and get better.
Q: What do you need to do to get better in the second half?
NILL: We have to find that balance between defense and offense. We don’t want to take away from the offense, but we know we can make better decisions that will allow us to limit chances against. I’m a big blueline guy, a big neutral zone guy, and I know how much turnovers can hurt you there. Don’t feed the other team. It’s amazing when you watch games and you have a bad turnover, how fast momentum changes. When you make the other team go 200 feet, that’s when you’re hard to play against. That’s something we have done well at times, and we just need to do it more consistently. Manage the puck and you manage the game.
Q: What are your thoughts on goalie Jake Oettinger and how do you see him coming out of the break? (Oettinger has battled injuries and is 16-9-2 with a 3.04 GAA and .900 save percentage.)
NILL: Jake has had some adversity and he’s done a good job fighting back. With the surgery in the summer and the injury this season, he has had some challenges and now he’s just getting back to where he should be. I think it’s like starting the season over for him, so we need to just get him into a rhythm and get his workload right and then just let him play. I’m really confident that he can manage all of the things physically and mentally, so I’m not really worried about him. He just needs to get playing and get in a rhythm.
Q: How much has the play of Scott Wedgewood and Matt Murray helped give confidence to the coaching staff that you have the goaltending depth you need?
NILL: Well, Scott came in and really just did a great job for us. If he had struggled there, you’re talking three, four, five more losses, and that could just change everything about where we are and how we feel. Both he and Matt did an outstanding job, and that’s not easy to do. You have to change your daily routine and they both came in here and did that and did it well. That's a calming effect on the team, and it builds confidence in everyone.
Q: Do you sense that the trade deadline could be more aggressive this year and how do you react to that?
NILL: I’m not too worried about it. There are always going to be things that happen that you didn’t think would happen, but that’s our league. There are always four or five players who are priority guys, and you just monitor that and see what happens. Can we be in that market? We’ll see. Then, once you assess that, you see what other options are available and you just stay active in talks with everybody. We keep a feel for the heartbeat, and that’s always the plan.
Q: Can you talk about whether you think you need a defenseman?
NILL: I think it will be determined in the next month. You always need depth and that’s something we’ve always placed emphasis on. If you want to have a long run, you need depth everywhere, but especially on defense. You just need to be prepared, because you can never have enough healthy defensemen.
Q: Is getting a right-handed defenseman a priority?
NILL: It depends on what’s available. It would be nice to have the balance between lefties and righties, but you just have to see what’s out there.
Q: Did managing such a tight salary cap situation last season teach you anything?
NILL: Well, (assistant GMs) Mark Janko and Scott White did a great job managing the cap, and it’s something we talk about daily. We made some transactions last year to create space and they really paid off in the end. This year, we haven’t had to do as much, but I also think we have more space than we did last year. We’re very fortunate because of our health this season.
Q: How do you look at the play of AHL leaders Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque and their path to the NHL?
NILL: We’re happy with a lot of players down there and we want them to keep working. It’s a great place to play and learn, and they’re doing that. You look at Thomas Harley last season and how much that helped him. You’re never in a bad place if you’re playing big minutes and important minutes. They’re playing every team’s best players and that’s great experience for them. Would I like to get them up and give them a look here? Yes, I would, but we’ll see what happens with the cap and injuries and how we’re playing. They’re in a good spot, and that’s the best part of it.
Q: What’s the update on Lian Bichsel (the Stars first round pick in 2022 who played 16 games with the Texas Stars in the AHL and then went back overseas and is playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League)?
NILL: He’s played well over there. Rich Peverley and our scouts were over there at the World Juniors and he’s playing about two hours away, so they went to see him play and that was great. He’s playing well, he’s in a good spot for 19 years old, and his development is right on track. The transition is hard, not just on the ice, but off the ice, and he’s 19 years old. He’s very appreciative that he has this option, and he’s playing on a good team in a good league. He’s playing against men over there, so he’s in a good spot. We know we’re going to get him back at some time. Is it March? It depends on the success he has over there.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.