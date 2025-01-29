2025 Spring Pricing
SPRING FORMAT & PRICING
- Regular Season: $349.00 (10 games)
- Enhancement Bundle: $499.00 (10 games + 6 Enhancements)
- Enhancement Only: $225.00 (6 Enhancement Sessions)
- Payment plans will be available
2025 Spring Game Format
- 6U & 8U Games: 4 v 4 half-ice, two 21-minute runtime halves, 1.5-minute shifts (2016s will have the option of playing 10U or staying 8U)
- 10U -18U: 4 v 4, full-ice, two 18-minute stop time halves
- 10U-18U will play normal game format with offsides, icing and penalties
2025 Registration & Roster Format
- Players must register in their current 2024-2025 age group. (2016s will have the option of playing 10U or staying 8U)