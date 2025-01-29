SPRING FORMAT & PRICING

2025 Spring Pricing

  • Regular Season: $349.00 (10 games)
  • Enhancement Bundle: $499.00 (10 games + 6 Enhancements)
  • Enhancement Only: $225.00 (6 Enhancement Sessions)
  • Payment plans will be available

2025 Spring Game Format

  • 6U & 8U Games: 4 v 4 half-ice, two 21-minute runtime halves, 1.5-minute shifts (2016s will have the option of playing 10U or staying 8U)
  • 10U -18U: 4 v 4, full-ice, two 18-minute stop time halves
    • 10U-18U will play normal game format with offsides, icing and penalties

2025 Registration & Roster Format

  • Players must register in their current 2024-2025 age group. (2016s will have the option of playing 10U or staying 8U)

