Jim Nill named finalist for Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill has been named one of three finalists for the 2024-25 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.
Nill's Stars (50-26-6, 106 points) finished fifth in the NHL's overall standings during the regular season, marking the first time the franchise posted a top-five finish in consecutive seasons since the Presidents' Trophy-winning teams in 1997-98 and 1998-99. The club has advanced to the Conference Finals for the third consecutive season and fourth time in six years.
Nill strengthened a perennially strong roster by adding Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci from San Jose in early February and made headlines at the March 7 trade deadline with the acquisition of Mikko Rantanen from Carolina. Rantanen leads all playoff scorers with 9-11--20 in 14 GP, including a historic third-period hat trick vs. Colorado in Game 7 of the First Round.
Nill, in his 12th season as Stars GM, is a Jim Gregory finalist for a record fifth time. Last season he joined Lou Lamoriello (2019-20 and 2020-21) as the only GM to capture the award in consecutive seasons, adding to third-place finishes in 2015-16 and 2019-20.
Kevin Cheveldayoff of the Winnipeg Jets and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers have also been selected as finalists.