Jim Nill named finalist for Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

Under Nill's direction the Stars finished fifth in the NHL's overall standings, marking the first time the franchise posted a top-five finish in consecutive seasons since the Presidents' Trophy-winning teams

25_Awards_GMOTY_WEB
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill has been named one of three finalists for the 2024-25 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

Nill's Stars (50-26-6, 106 points) finished fifth in the NHL's overall standings during the regular season, marking the first time the franchise posted a top-five finish in consecutive seasons since the Presidents' Trophy-winning teams in 1997-98 and 1998-99. The club has advanced to the Conference Finals for the third consecutive season and fourth time in six years.

Nill strengthened a perennially strong roster by adding Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci from San Jose in early February and made headlines at the March 7 trade deadline with the acquisition of Mikko Rantanen from Carolina. Rantanen leads all playoff scorers with 9-11--20 in 14 GP, including a historic third-period hat trick vs. Colorado in Game 7 of the First Round.

Nill, in his 12th season as Stars GM, is a Jim Gregory finalist for a record fifth time. Last season he joined Lou Lamoriello (2019-20 and 2020-21) as the only GM to capture the award in consecutive seasons, adding to third-place finishes in 2015-16 and 2019-20.

Kevin Cheveldayoff of the Winnipeg Jets and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers have also been selected as finalists.

The full release from the NHL can be found here.

