Dallas Stars announce coaching change

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that Pete DeBoer has been relieved of his head coaching duties. Effective immediately, the search will begin for the next head coach of the Dallas Stars.
“After careful consideration, we believe that a new voice is needed in our locker room to push us closer to our goal of winning the Stanley Cup,” Nill said. “We’d like to thank Pete for everything that he has helped our organization achieve over the past three seasons and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Nill will hold media availability today (Friday, June 6) at 12 p.m. CT in the interview room at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034).
DeBoer earned a 149-68-29 record in 246 regular-season games over three seasons with the Stars, leading the club to three consecutive Western Conference Final appearances. He posted a 29-27 record in 56 Stanley Cup Playoff games.