Player Profile: Miro Heiskanen

Expectations for 2024-25: While Heiskanen’s consistency creates all sorts of solutions for the Stars, it does make it challenging for him. The left-handed defenseman has played the right side for the majority of his career, and the Stars seem comfortable with that. Still, Dallas lost Chris Tanev (righty), Jani Hakanpää (righty) and Ryan Suter (lefty) in the offseason, and added Matt Dumba (righty), Ilya Lyubushkin (righty) and Brendan Smith (lefty). With Nils Lundkvist (righty) returning, there is the option to move Heiskanen back to the left side, but the question is whether Dumba, Lundkvist or Lyubushkin is the right fit to play beside him. If Heiskanen plays beside Harley (lefty), that will make for the possibility of two righties on a pair, and that is ironic. The guess is that all the speculation will result in Heiskanen playing with several different partners again this season. He can do that and succeed, as we have seen throughout the past two seasons. The one area of concern brought about by last season was the fact it sure looked like Heiskanen wore down throughout the grueling 19-game playoffs. With Dallas shuffling five defensemen for a good deal of the postseason, you could argue that it took its toll on Heiskanen. The hope is the added depth – and the potential for defenseman Lian Bichsel (lefty) becoming a lineup regular at some point in the season - should allow better management of Heiskanen’s long-term energy.