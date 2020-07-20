Rare season could provide big opportunity for Stars' youth

And that's maybe even more important this season when the COVID-19 pandemic could strike at any moment.

Because they are a battle of attrition, depth is crucial for a long run. Because everyone in the lineup plays, you never know who might come up with the big play at just the right time. It's not ridiculous to say you might need 30 players to win a Stanley Cup.

"You're at the whim of injuries at any time in a normal playoff, and now we add in this pandemic, and the need for depth really increases," said Stars general manager Jim Nill. "The guys we have brought here have either played games for us or been here at certain times, and we're familiar with them. They have experience, they've have good experience, so they're ready to go."

The Stars will rely on a handful of AHL veterans at the top of their depth chart, but the youngest of the players on hand also could play key roles.

Thomas Harley, the Stars' 2019 first-round pick, is just 18, but he has looked good in workouts and scored a goal in Sunday's intrasquad scrimmage. Ty Dellandrea, who the Stars took in the first round in 2018, will turn 20 on Tuesday. He also scored in the scrimmage and has looked good in a couple of training camps. Jason Robertson, who the Stars took in the second round in 2017, will turn 21 on Wednesday. He had 25 goals in 60 games in the AHL this season and also had a ton of scoring chances Sunday in the scrimmage.

That's a pretty good showing for a group that young.

"We want those guys coming in and pushing our guys. We want to get our guys better, and I know these guys want a chance, so push as hard as you can, and we'll see what happens," Stars interim coach Rick Bowness said. "We have full confidence in everyone who is at camp, and I want everyone with the mindset that they are ready to play."

The players are embracing that philosophy. Harley had 57 points in 59 games as a defenseman for Mississauga in the Ontario Hockey League. He played in five preseason games for the Stars before the start of the 2019-20 season and turned some heads in the process.

"We definitely liked what we saw, and we think he can continue to learn here," Nill said. "This is a great chance for them to show us something and to learn at the same time."

Harley is a skilled defenseman who needs to improve his defensive game. He said getting pushed by talented Stars players can help in that process.

"Last year, I got pretty close and throughout the year they have told me that how well I defend will determine when I get to play in the NHL, so I've been really focusing on that," Harley said.

Harley said that he enjoys interacting with high level players in creating offense, and added that facing those players on defense can be challenging.

"It's both easier and harder to be on offense. Players you're with are so smart, they know how to get to open spaces and they give you good options," Harley said. "Defending, I'm definitely thinking more; that doesn't come as naturally to me. I'm constantly standing and constantly trying to make sure I'm in the right position to make the right play."

Dellandrea has been a strong two-way forward in junior hockey, and he said he is also trying to balance offense and defense in his move up. He said the key for him is just playing smart and being a team player who fits into the game plan.

"It's a mix of different things," Dellandrea said. "Getting comfortable with the speed and the pace and how they play. I don't think it's 'trying to score or 'trying to defend,' it's each level you take your game to, you have to get used to that pace and know how to play that game. So for me, it's just trying to find that groove and being able to execute."

Dellandrea played 11 games for the Texas Stars last season and then had a spectacular year in junior hockey with the Flint Firebirds. Dellandrea tallied 70 points (32 goals, 38 assists) in just 47 games, so he can definitely score as well as defend.

He has not looked out of place during the training camp for the Stars' Return to Play.

"I try to always be learning and I try to always grow my game in different ways. So when I got an opportunity to come in and the first couple of days skate with the big guys, I just tried to watch and learn and see what they do, just how they practice," Dellandrea said. "I'm trying to take these little things that will pay off in the long run."

Robertson is likely the top candidate to play in a playoff game. The skilled forward led the OHL in scoring with 117 points (48 goals, 69 assists) in 62 games in 2018-19 and moved smoothly into the AHL this season. His brother Nick is a prospect for the Toronto Maple Leafs and both are hoping to get into playoff games this season.

Robertson said he spent the down time during the pandemic working out and pondering what role he might play when he returned. He said he feels like he's ready for anything.

"If something happens, you have to be able to hop right in," Robertson said. "It's a little different than during the (regular season). You might be thrown into the fire right in the middle of the playoffs, the biggest stage of the year, so I'm preparing for it and everybody in my group is preparing for it."

Because this odd season could produce some incredible stories in the playoffs.

"You prepare as best you can, but you have no idea if someone will show up positive one day and then that changes everything," Bowness said of the testing for COVID-19. "So we've talked about it, and we have to be ready to adapt, and we have to be able to stay calm and understand that this is all part of where we are right now.

"We've never been through anything like this, so our biggest asset will be our ability to change on the fly and be ready for anything."

