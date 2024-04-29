NHL announces start time for Stars - Golden Knights Game 5 on May 1

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 5 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 1 at American Airlines Center.

The game will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest and ESPN and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.