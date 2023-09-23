During the NHL media tour in Sweden last month, Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen made a strong statement about wanting to contend for the Norris Trophy.
Heiskanen sets his eyes on Norris Trophy
The 24-year-old defenseman has the full support of his team in becoming the best blueliner in the league
"That's one thing I really want to win," Heiskanen said at the time. "I want to be the best defenseman in the NHL."
That’s not an unusual thought for those who have watched the 24-year-old defenseman help lead the Stars in recent seasons, but it is something new coming from the soft-spoken Heiskanen. That said, he doubled his career best in points last season and finished seventh in voting for the Norris Trophy, so teammates say they are excited he is setting goals this high.
Heiskanen has been the team leader in time on ice for four seasons and finished sixth in the league last year with a career-high 25:29 per game. While the new coaching staff reduced minutes for several other players, they used Heiskanen more, but that’s how good he is. In addition, he went from 36 points (5 goals, 31 assists) to 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists).
That’s one reason why moving into the Norris Trophy conversation seems appropriate. Heiskanen stepped into a spot on the Stars’ first power play unit last season and helped lead Dallas to fifth place in the league at 25.0 percent. With the addition of Matt Duchene this year and the experience gained by players like Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz, things could be even better this year.
“He’s always had that potential in him,” said defenseman Jani Hakanpää. “He got a little more opportunity on the power play, and he showed he can run the first unit as good as anybody in the league. Overall, he’s just a complete player.”
While scoring goes a long way in deciding who wins the Norris these days, the general feeling is that Heiskanen’s biggest strength is his defensive play. That was the case when he was drafted third overall in 2017. It was the case when he stepped into the league as a 19-year-old in 2018-19. And it remains to be the case today.
“If you are a defenseman, I think you have to play great defense,” Heiskanen said. “I would say overall game is the biggest thing you have to have.”
Stars coach Pete DeBoer said you typically don’t see that mindset in a young, skilled player.
“It’s not normal,” DeBoer said. “I think it’s really rare when you’re that gifted. It kind of reminds me that [Scott] Niedermayer was like that. He took a lot of pride in winning 2-1, 3-2 and being on the ice at critical times defensively. That’s rare when you’re as gifted as he is.”
Heiskanen has been able to expand his offensive game because he consistently plays strong defense. He has been able to be on the ice in the most crucial minutes for the Stars because he has earned the trust of the coaching staff.
“You start with his skating,” DeBoer said when breaking down the elements that make Heiskanen great. “You combine that with his hockey IQ and his composure and his stick and his competitiveness . . . there’s really not a lot of weaknesses in his game. He’s already one of the best.”
And yet, his teammates would like to see him receive more recognition.
“We, as his teammates, think he’s the best,” said Suter. “I think being in this market doesn’t help him, but that’s the reality of it. So much has to go right.”
Heiskanen isn’t making a big deal about the goal. He simply stated a fact and now will go about playing his game.
“It’s true. I want to be the best, if that’s possible,” he said. “That’s what I’m here for, and I want to do everything I can to make that possible. Work hard every day.”
That kind of dedication can have positive effects on both the individual and the team.
And while Heiskanen works to acheive his goals, he has become an example and a leader.
“The way he goes about his business, he wants to do it the right way,” Joe Pavelski said. “From the first time I’ve seen him play, he does it the right way. He defends as hard as anyone, and he’s got the offensive gifts as well. He’s one of the leaders on this team. He shows up every night and plays hard and you’ve got to follow his steps.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.