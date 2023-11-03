Heika’s Take: Herculean efforts help Stars best Oilers

The Stars are also finding silver linings every night. The Duchene line with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment continues to improve. Duchene now has five points in a five-game point streak, and his ability to score first helped really put a hungry Oilers team (2-6-1) on its heels. The top line, meanwhile, was simply fantastic. Hintz missed all of training camp and the first game of the season, but now has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in eight games. He had two fantastic set-ups in Calgary and then was able to convert off two great passes from Pavelski in Edmonton. That combination, with Jason Robertson, has been deadly for three seasons, and Hintz said Pavelski continues to drive the line.