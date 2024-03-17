The Stars have been a good “response” team all year, so their 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday wasn’t all that surprising.
Heika’s Take: Stars ride Modano fanfare to dominant win over Kings
After stumbling into consecutive losses to open the homestand, Dallas responded in dominant fashion in a big win over Los Angeles
But the fact they delighted a sellout crowd who showed up to honor Mike Modano, and they did it in a fashion that answered a lot of questions which had popped up in the previous two games, made it even sweeter.
Dallas blew a three-goal lead in losing to Florida on Tuesday and then crumbled in a 6-2 loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Both games called into question the team’s play at home, defense, and goaltending consistency, so fans were in a bit of a tizzy. But the lads in Victory Green put together a playoff-like performance and surgically took care of business.
“Good response after the last one,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “We were really solid. When you look at it, in LA, the Florida game, this game – we played some really good hockey for long stretches. That’s a good sign, we just have to keep building on that.”
The first two periods against Florida included some of the team’s best hockey this season before allowing four goals (three on the power play) and losing in regulation. Dallas won five in a row before that, so maybe the reaction to the back-to-back home losses was a little hyperbolic. But that said, the team itself knew there were things that could be ironed out.
“It’s definitely getting back on track,” said defenseman Thomas Harley, who had a goal and an assist. “Pete and the coaching staff have been emphasizing playoff habits. This was a game where we really did that well.”
Dallas was strong from the start and scored first on a fluky shot by Harley. A hard shot deflected off the glass behind Los Angeles goalie David Rittich, and then hit the goalie’s back and trickled into the net. That gave Dallas a 1-0 lead just 2:28 into the game. Craig Smith then blasted in his second goal in as many games (and ninth of the season) six minutes later, and Wyatt Johnston tallied his 26th goal (tied for the team lead) six minutes after that.
DeBoer said he was impressed with Johnston, 20, and Harley, 22.
“Those two guys might have been the best players on the ice tonight,” DeBoer said. “You know their age, so that’s a great sign, especially for this time of year. This is the time of year where some young guys start to get worn down or pushed out a little bit. Those guys are finding another level for us, which is fantastic.”
The fast start set the tone for a wonderful ceremony for Modano at the first intermission. Rain canceled an afternoon unveiling of his new statue on PNC Plaza and forced an impromptu party in front of the sellout crowd with video coverage of the bronze sculpture outside. It seemed like a bad thing at first, but it turned out to be great when Modano teared up from the rollicking applause he received inside the building.
“Everything happens for a reason,” DeBoer said. “It was a great night for him, and it was great that his whole family was here. It was great for the people of Dallas to show him and his family what an important part of this franchise he has been.”
The Modano love certainly created a positive vibe in the building, and when Jamie Benn made the score 4-0 with his 12th goal of the season, there was much rejoicing.
Scott Wedgewood got the start, and he also rose to the opportunity. Jake Oettinger was pulled against New Jersey and DeBoer said he wanted to give his No. 1 goalie a chance for a “reset.” Wedgewood stepped up and stopped 27 of 28 shots to push his record to 15-6-5 on the year. Dallas now has three days before facing Arizona at home on Wednesday, so it will be interesting to see if Wedgewood gets another chance in net.
Either way, the Stars are in a much better place than yesterday.
“Right now is a pretty good time to start ramping it up and getting ready,” said Johnston. “We want to hit the ground running come playoffs. These last 13 games are really important to get our game to a good spot.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.