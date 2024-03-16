First Shift: Stars look to right ship on home ice in showdown with Kings

He Said It

“I think they all complement each other. I think Duchene got a lot of credit for that, and rightfully so – he played great. But all three of those guys played at a high level and had some chemistry. And I think when you take one of the pieces out – and I think it would have been the same if you would have taken [Mason\] Marchment out - you probably would have seen the same thing. I think there’s an adjustment period to try to find chemistry with someone new. I think it’s getting better. They’re getting more looks and they’re starting to get some of that mojo back.”

- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the struggles of the Duchene line since Tyler Seguin has been out with an injury.