The Stars willed themselves to a gritty win on Monday.
Heika’s Take: Stars dig deep, secure narrow win at Utah to sweep back-to-back
Dallas got a grand performance in net and timely depth scoring en route to a third straight victory
Playing their third game in four nights and dealing with a couple of lineup changes, Dallas battled to a 2-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center.
It was the Stars’ first trip to Salt Lake City since the Club moved from Arizona, and it came just hours after the lads in Victory Green took a 3-1 win over Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon in Dallas. Goalie Casey DeSmith was the model of mental strength, as he bounced back from bad outings against Chicago and Anaheim and stopped 34 of 35 shots.
“Gritty performance, considering the schedule and the back-to-back,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “You could see we ran out of some gas in the second half of that game. But, we found a way, built a lead up, defended well around our net, and Casey was our best player, which is what we needed today.”
DeSmith was the flag-bearer of grit in the game as he was coming off a 6-2 loss at Chicago on Wednesday and was in dire need of a statement game. He held the Stars in it early when Utah was pushing hard and creating chances. And then he closed the game late when the Club was trying to tie the game.
It was an inspired performance.
“I wasn’t super happy with either game prior to that, so I just tried to relax and play my game,” DeSmith said. “Have fun out there, when I play my best, that’s what I’m doing, nice and relaxed.”
That set a tone for a tired team, and DeSmith said his teammates dug in despite the physical challenges.
“My D-men were great boxing out,” DeSmith said. “There were very few shots where I didn’t have a clear look, and it’s easy to feel good when you’re seeing it. So great job by all my D-men.”
Evgenii Dadonov scored seven minutes into the second period on a power play, and that was a huge moment in the game. One, Dallas took the lead and was able to take a breath. Two, it came on the power play. Dadonov is the second-oldest player on the team at 35, but just scored his seventh goal of the season. He has been one of the team’s most visible forwards during this three-game winning streak, and he and Jamie Benn are forging some strong chemistry.
“Our leadership guys are critical for us,” DeBoer said. “Roope Hintz’s line was the best line last night (against Winnipeg) and then tonight we get goals from Dadonov and Benn. That’s the key to winning games consistently in this league is getting that depth scoring.”
Benn said he has enjoyed playing beside Dadonov, who has played on pretty much every line on the team this season.
“We’re trying to push each other every day, me and him,” Benn said. “He can still fly, and he’s a fun player to watch.”
Benn got the second goal late in the second period, and that proved to be the game winner. Sam Steel, who had been moved to that line with a couple of players out, found Benn in the slot, and the captain rifled home his sixth goal of the season for a 2-0 lead.
Utah came back with a goal in the third period, but DeSmith stopped 12 shots in the final frame, and that secured the win.
“He battles,” Benn said. “Every day in practice, he puts in the work. For the most part this season, we haven’t played the best in front of him. His record should probably be better than it is, but he played a heck of a game tonight.”
And as for the first trip to Delta Center to face Utah, DeSmith said he enjoyed the building.
“I loved it,” DeSmith said. “I liked how it was right on top of you, especially behind the net. It kind of reminded me of a college barn. It was a good atmosphere.”
The two teams are Central Division rivals, and that means a lot in the long run. Dallas now sits at 16-8-0, while Utah falls to 10-11-4. The Stars move to within four points of the Minnesota Wild for first place in the NHL.
“It was a critical two points, in the conference, in the division,” DeBoer said. “You’re usually not getting points in a game like this, so this was a gutsy effort from our group.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.