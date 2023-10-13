Heika’s Take: Stars capture important win

And that’s a pretty good feeling after an uneven training camp that featured some key injuries to Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Radek Faksa. Hintz is still out with an upper-body injury (even though the decision was labeled as more of a precaution), and there also was residue from having to shuffle lines because of what injuries did to the team’s preparation. They struggled a little with their chemistry because of it, but also fought through issues and wound up getting better as the game went on. Dallas outshot St. Louis 10-3 in the third period, and could have secured the win had it not been for the strong work of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. Even in overtime, he had all of the answers.