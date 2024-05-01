Stars reassign Lian Bichsel to Texas

Bichsel, 19, started the 2023-24 regular season with Texas, where he recorded seven points (1-6—7) in 16 games. He made his AHL debut and picked up his first career point (0-1—1) on Oct. 13, 2023 vs. Tucson. Bichsel recorded a multi-point performance (0-2—2) on Nov. 4, 2023 at Iowa and scored his first career AHL goal (1-0—1) the following night against the Wild.