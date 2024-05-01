FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned defenseman Lian Bichsel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Stars reassign Lian Bichsel to Texas
Reassigned to Rögle BK in Dec., Bichsel registered four points in 29 regular-season contests, then added six points in 15 playoff games
Bichsel, 19, started the 2023-24 regular season with Texas, where he recorded seven points (1-6—7) in 16 games. He made his AHL debut and picked up his first career point (0-1—1) on Oct. 13, 2023 vs. Tucson. Bichsel recorded a multi-point performance (0-2—2) on Nov. 4, 2023 at Iowa and scored his first career AHL goal (1-0—1) the following night against the Wild.
Reassigned to Rögle BK on Dec. 4, 2023, Bichsel registered four points (2-2—4) in 29 regular-season contests. He added six points (1-5—6) in 15 playoff games and scored the lone goal in Rögle BK's 1-0 victory over Skellefteå AIK in Game 2 of the SHL Championship. Skellefteå AIK won the SHL Championship in five games.
The 6-foot-6, 233-pound defenseman was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.