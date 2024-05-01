Stars reassign Lian Bichsel to Texas

Reassigned to Rögle BK in Dec., Bichsel registered four points in 29 regular-season contests, then added six points in 15 playoff games

2568x1444_Lian_050124
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned defenseman Lian Bichsel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bichsel, 19, started the 2023-24 regular season with Texas, where he recorded seven points (1-6—7) in 16 games. He made his AHL debut and picked up his first career point (0-1—1) on Oct. 13, 2023 vs. Tucson. Bichsel recorded a multi-point performance (0-2—2) on Nov. 4, 2023 at Iowa and scored his first career AHL goal (1-0—1) the following night against the Wild.

Reassigned to Rögle BK on Dec. 4, 2023, Bichsel registered four points (2-2—4) in 29 regular-season contests. He added six points (1-5—6) in 15 playoff games and scored the lone goal in Rögle BK's 1-0 victory over Skellefteå AIK in Game 2 of the SHL Championship. Skellefteå AIK won the SHL Championship in five games.

The 6-foot-6, 233-pound defenseman was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

News Feed

First Shift: With series tied, Stars look to keep pushing in Game 5

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

“No better teammate”: How Dellandrea is rising to the occasion for the Stars

Heika’s Take: Stars continue road dominance, even series in Game 4 win

NHL announces start time for Stars - Golden Knights Game 5 on May 1

First Shift: Stars look to carry momentum into Game 4, even up series

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

How Game 3 sparked hope and doubt for Dallas, Vegas

Heika’s Take: Johnston’s overtime heroics help Stars oust Golden Knights

NHL announces start time for Stars - Golden Knights Game 4 on April 29

First Shift: Stars look to flex road muscles in huge Game 3 test at Vegas

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Stars recall Mavrik Bourque from Texas

How adversity has set the table for the Stars to make history

Gaining perspective: Tyler Seguin’s take on the First Round and what’s ahead

Heika’s Take: Stars face sizable task after dropping Game 2 to Golden Knights

First Shift: Stars look to turn tables in Game 2 against Golden Knights

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights