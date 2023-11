Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin posted a goal and an assist (1-1--2) against the Rangers on Monday, marking his fourth consecutive multi-point performance (4-4--8). Seguin leads Stars skaters with five multi-point performances this season and is one of four Stars players to record a multi-goal game this season. Since joining Dallas in the 2013-14 season, Seguin has recorded two or more points in 164 games, ranking second on the Stars over that span behind only Jamie Benn (165). The Brampton, Ontario native shares fourth on the club with six goals and fifth with 14 points (6-8--14).