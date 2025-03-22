Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flyers

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Philadelphia

2425 GDG 3.21 vs PHI
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Saturday, March 22 at 1:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 11:00 AM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: Artisan Soft Pretzels

Promotional Schedule: Kids Day

Dallas Stars
Philadelphia Flyers
Record
43-21-4 (25-7-2 Home)
28-34-8 (12-15-7 Away)
Rank
90 Points (2nd in Central)
64 Points (8th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.9% (46-for-201)
14.1% (26-for-184)
Penalty Kill
84.4% (151-for-179)
77.9% (134-for-172)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
2-8-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday afternoon for the second and final time this season. Dallas defeated Philadelphia, with a 4-1 win on Jan. 9. Entering Saturday's match, the Stars are 43-21-4 while the Flyers are 28-34-8.
  • Dallas is 52-74-35 all-time vs. Philadelphia, including a 36-25-18 mark on home ice.
  • Dallas has won eight of their last 10 games vs. Philadelphia dating back to Jan. 10, 2019. The Stars have also won their last seven contests at American Airlines Center dating to Dec. 11, 2015.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen has recorded 17 points (10-7—17) in 16 career games against the Flyers. He enters Saturday's matchup having four points (2-2—4) in his last two games.
  • Defenseman Cody Ceci leads active Stars defensemen with nine points (1-8—9) in 33 career games against Philadelphia. Ceci has earned an assist (0-3—3) in three of his last four games when playing the Flyers.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (2-2—4, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-21—33, 29 GP)
Matt Duchene (10-9—19, 23 GP)
Jamie Benn (7-11—18, 24 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (10-7—17, 16 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Mason Marchment enters Saturday's contest riding a four-game point streak, earning four points (2-2—4) during those games. Among Stars skaters this season, Marchment ranks fifth in goals (17), seventh in points (36) and 10th in assists (19). Of his 36 points (17-19—36) this season, 24 (8-16—24) of them have come against non-division opponents in 35 games.

Flyers forward Travis Konecny leads Philadelphia in goals (22), assists (43) and points (65). He is on pace to finish the year with a career high in points (76). In his career against the Stars, Konecny has earned nine points (5-4—9) in 14 games played, including having three points (2-1—3) in his last three games against Dallas.

First Shift 🏒

The bad news is that the Stars’ recent slump has been going on for a little while.

The good news is that there is plenty of time to fix it.

Dallas is 2-2-2 over its past six games, including a 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday that disappointed head coach Pete DeBoer. The Stars got behind 2-0 in the game and battled back to claim a point. However, it was another inconsistent performance for a team that has the third best record in the league and a high standard that has been established during the DeBoer era.

“You’re patient, you’re patient, you’re patient…to a point, and then you have to get their attention,” DeBoer said Friday. “I think we got to that point last night.”

Part of the problem, the coach said, is the fact that other teams are dialing up their intensity in preparation for the playoffs. Dallas couldn’t keep up with the pace set by Edmonton, Winnipeg, Colorado and Tampa Bay in recent games, and while there were comeback efforts in most of the contests, the bottom line is the Stars didn’t initiate, but reacted instead.

“I made excuses for them for a few games there,” DeBoer said. “I’ve got to stop making excuses, but there are some real underlying factors, including where you are in the standings, where the teams you are playing in the standings are, the desperation level of those teams. We’re learning really quickly that we have to up our standards.”

The Stars have 14 games remaining before the playoffs and are in a great spot in the standings. Still, players and coaches know that you can’t just flip a switch and be ready for the postseason. When asked what the window is on finding that higher level of intensity, defenseman Matt Dumba said, “The window is right now.”

“You want everyone feeling good going into the playoffs, structure-wise and just how efficient we’re being,” Dumba said. “You want everyone on the same page, so when it comes to that time when you’re in these gritty games, you’re ready and you can rely on everything you have built during the year.”

The Stars on Friday worked on the details of their game like puck support and connectedness, and would like to get back to that in a 1:00 p.m. game on Saturday against Philadelphia. Dallas is third in points percentage at .662, fourth in scoring at 3.37, sixth in GAA at 2.62 and fourth in goal differential at plus-51, so it has done a lot of things right during the season.

“I’m not sure that I’m concerned. I’m a little disappointed is probably a better word,” DeBoer said. “I know we’re going to get it fixed. We’ve played too good of hockey for too long a period that we won’t get it fixed.”

The coach said he doesn’t mind trying to open a few eyes. Backup goalie Casey DeSmith was great on Thursday and is 6-0-1 in his past seven starts. That could open the door for more games.

“He’s earned it,” DeBoer said. “I think everyone has been on notice, including our goalies. We have one agenda here and that’s winning. It’s my responsibility to give the team the best chance to win. Is Jake our starter? Yes. But Casey is making a strong case to play more.”

Jake Oettinger, who is 1-2-1 in his past four starts, could face some motivational adversity, DeBoer said. In fact, the entire team can learn from some hardship.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing,” DeBoer said. “I’d much rather go through this now than three weeks from now. I think our group has the mental toughness to respond the right way.”

Key Numbers 🔢

17.6

Philadelphia leads the NHL in blocked shots per game at 17.6. Dallas ranks 30th at 13.9.

107

Rookie defenseman Lian Bichsel leads the Stars in hits at 107. He has done that in just 25 games played. Benn is second with 98 hits in 68 games played.

84.4 percent

Dallas ranks second in penalty kill success at 84.4 percent. Philadelphia ranks 30th in power play success rate at 14.1 percent.

He Said It 📢

“Those are heavy, hard minutes. It is what it is. We’re trying to be smart on the days he’s not playing and not overtax him. So hard he’s handled it. Is it different for him? Sure it is, but he wants that responsibility and he wants that ice time and he wants that role, and I think he’s ready for it.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on defenseman Thomas Harley, who played 31:11 on Thursday and then took a “maintenance” day on Friday to rest. He is expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday against Philadelphia

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
March 24
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Edmonton Oilers
March 26
9:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Calgary Flames
March 27
8:00 PM CT
Scotiabank Saddledome

