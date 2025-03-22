Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flyers

First Shift 🏒

The bad news is that the Stars’ recent slump has been going on for a little while.

The good news is that there is plenty of time to fix it.

Dallas is 2-2-2 over its past six games, including a 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday that disappointed head coach Pete DeBoer. The Stars got behind 2-0 in the game and battled back to claim a point. However, it was another inconsistent performance for a team that has the third best record in the league and a high standard that has been established during the DeBoer era.

“You’re patient, you’re patient, you’re patient…to a point, and then you have to get their attention,” DeBoer said Friday. “I think we got to that point last night.”

Part of the problem, the coach said, is the fact that other teams are dialing up their intensity in preparation for the playoffs. Dallas couldn’t keep up with the pace set by Edmonton, Winnipeg, Colorado and Tampa Bay in recent games, and while there were comeback efforts in most of the contests, the bottom line is the Stars didn’t initiate, but reacted instead.

“I made excuses for them for a few games there,” DeBoer said. “I’ve got to stop making excuses, but there are some real underlying factors, including where you are in the standings, where the teams you are playing in the standings are, the desperation level of those teams. We’re learning really quickly that we have to up our standards.”

The Stars have 14 games remaining before the playoffs and are in a great spot in the standings. Still, players and coaches know that you can’t just flip a switch and be ready for the postseason. When asked what the window is on finding that higher level of intensity, defenseman Matt Dumba said, “The window is right now.”

“You want everyone feeling good going into the playoffs, structure-wise and just how efficient we’re being,” Dumba said. “You want everyone on the same page, so when it comes to that time when you’re in these gritty games, you’re ready and you can rely on everything you have built during the year.”

The Stars on Friday worked on the details of their game like puck support and connectedness, and would like to get back to that in a 1:00 p.m. game on Saturday against Philadelphia. Dallas is third in points percentage at .662, fourth in scoring at 3.37, sixth in GAA at 2.62 and fourth in goal differential at plus-51, so it has done a lot of things right during the season.

“I’m not sure that I’m concerned. I’m a little disappointed is probably a better word,” DeBoer said. “I know we’re going to get it fixed. We’ve played too good of hockey for too long a period that we won’t get it fixed.”

The coach said he doesn’t mind trying to open a few eyes. Backup goalie Casey DeSmith was great on Thursday and is 6-0-1 in his past seven starts. That could open the door for more games.

“He’s earned it,” DeBoer said. “I think everyone has been on notice, including our goalies. We have one agenda here and that’s winning. It’s my responsibility to give the team the best chance to win. Is Jake our starter? Yes. But Casey is making a strong case to play more.”

Jake Oettinger, who is 1-2-1 in his past four starts, could face some motivational adversity, DeBoer said. In fact, the entire team can learn from some hardship.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing,” DeBoer said. “I’d much rather go through this now than three weeks from now. I think our group has the mental toughness to respond the right way.”