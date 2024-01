Players To Watch 👀

Forward Roope Hintz tallied two points (1-1--2) against Minnesota on Monday night with a shorthanded goal and a power-play assist. Hintz shares the lead among Stars skaters with two shorthanded goals and three shorthanded points (2-1--3), and he ranks second on the club with five power-play goals and shares second with 11 power-play points (5-6--11). The 27-year-old leads the club with 16 goals and shares second with 35 points (16-19--35) in 37 games this season.