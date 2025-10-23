Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

View the latest information on the matchup against Los Angeles, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home2568
By Stars Staff

When: Thursday, October 23 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

20% Off In Arena: CCM Stick Name Hoody

Food Highlight: Smash Burger

50/50 Raffle Beneficiary: Meals on Wheels

College Night: Texas Tech University

Promotional: Pickleball Night

Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings
Record
3-3-0 (1-2-0 Home)
2-3-2 (2-1-1 Away)
Rank
6 Points (7th in Central)
6 Points (6th in Pacific)
Power Play
29.4% (5-for-17)
26.3% (5-for-19)
Penalty Kill
65.0% (13-for-20)
70.0% (21-for-30)
Last 10 Games
3-3-0
2-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night for the first of three games this season. The two teams will face each other again on December 15 in Dallas and January 12 in Los Angeles.
  • Dallas is 125-81-44 all-time vs. Los Angeles, including a 74-35-16 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in eight of their last 10 contests against the Kings (7-2-1) dating back to March 2, 2022. Dallas has also recorded wins in their last six games played vs. Los Angeles at American Airlines Center (6-0-0).
  • Forward Jason Robertson has 16 points (6-10—16) in 11 career games against the Kings. He has recorded a point in all but two games against Los Angeles and holds a plus-minus rating of +8. Robertson’s 1.45 points per game against the Kings is the best mark in the NHL among players to have played Los Angeles at least five times.
  • Defenseman Esa Lindell enters Thursday's matchup riding a two-game point streak against the Kings (0-2—2). In all, Lindell has collected 10 points (3-7—10) in 23 career games vs. Los Angeles and carries a plus-minus rating of +11.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (3-1—4, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (15-26—41, 30 GP)
Thomas Harley (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (17-23—40, 52 GP)
Esa Lindell (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (13-17—30, 37 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-14—26, 29 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Harley recorded a team-high of four blocked shots in Dallas' last game against the Blue Jackets, bringing his total on the season to 20. His 20 blocked shots this season tops Stars skaters and is tied for the fourth-highest mark in the NHL. Harley is tied for second on the team in scoring with six points (4-2—6) in six games played. His six points were tied for fourth among all NHL defensemen entering play Wednesday. In his career against the Kings, Harley has registered six points (2-4—6) in seven games and currently rides a two-game point streak against them (1-2—3).

Kings forward Adrian Kempe enters Thursday's contest totaling four points (1-3—4) in his last two games. He leads Los Angeles in scoring this season with nine points (3-6—9) in seven games, averaging 1.29 points per game and carrying a plus-minus rating of +3. Kempe has also led the Kings in scoring the past two seasons (2023-24 and 2024-25). In 19 career games against the Stars, Kempe has collected four points (2-2—4).

First Shift 🏒

The Stars got back to the basics during Wednesday’s practice, working on the details that have escaped them during the current three-game losing streak.

Yes, the team didn’t feel great after a 5-1 home loss to Columbus on Tuesday, but head coach Glen Gulutzan said there is some confidence that things are ramping up.

“As much as I hated the score, there were things that we touched on that got into the game. So as a coach, we improved in these areas,” Gulutzan said. “We’re not there yet, but it will happen fast.”

The Stars changed coaches in the offseason and have been inconsistent under their new leadership through six games. They started fast with wins over Winnipeg, Colorado and Minnesota, but have not been nearly as good recently in losses to Vancouver, St. Louis and Columbus.

The home game on Tuesday was particularly frustrating because there was a real push to start fast before they were outshot 14-5 and outscored 2-0 in the first period. They bounced back in the second period but then struggled again in the third.

Players said there has to be a push for more consistency.

“You’d like to say that it's an easy fix. I think we’re in the middle of figuring out what’s playing simple, what’s playing with swagger, what’s playing with new systems, you know and that’s, we’re just kind of caught in it right now,” forward Seguin said.

Wednesday included some discussion on the balance between simplifying and playing confident.

“You want to simplify, but you also want to make plays and play with your instincts,” said forward Rantanen. “I think we grip our sticks a little bit. That’s a human natural moment when things aren’t going right and you lose a couple and you start overthinking...that’s when you start playing slow, when you’re overthinking. Hopefully, we can reset today.”

The Stars play host to Los Angeles on Thursday, to Carolina on Saturday and then play at Nashville on Sunday, so this is a tough run. That said, they have to take things one step at a time.

Gulutzan was an assistant coach on an Oilers team that last season started 2-4-1 but made the Stanley Cup Final. Two seasons ago, the Oilers started 2-9-1 before eventually getting to Game 7 against Florida in the Stanley Cup Final and coming up one goal short.

“It’s hard, but I’ve learned it’s better than the other,” Gulutzan said when asked about the challenge of staying patient. “I’ve watched a team that was 2-8 or whatever that went on to lose in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, so you’ve got to be patient, you’ve got to be calm, and you’ve got to keep working.”

Key Numbers 🔢

Oct. 18, 2021

That’s the last time the Stars were under .500 in the standings. Dallas was 6-7-2 when recent callup Jake Oettinger won three straight to help fuel a seven-game winning streak.

65.0 percent

Dallas ranks 30th in the NHL in penalty kill at 65.0 percent. The Stars over the previous three seasons ranked second at 82.5 percent.

54.1 percent

Dallas ranks fifth in faceoff winning percentage at 54.1 percent. Los Angeles ranks 25th at 47.5 percent.

He Said It 📢

“We’re sitting here just not happy with our game right now, but at the end of the day we’re still 3-3 and we’re still in a relatively good spot. But we’ve got to zone in on ourselves individually to take a look in the mirror and put it on one another and to pull the rope to make sure we’re doing the right things every single day to turn this ship around.”

-Stars forward Colin Blackwell

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Carolina Hurricanes
October 25
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Nashville Predators
October 26
6:00 p.m.
Bridgestone Arena
Washington Capitals 
October 28
7:30 p.m.
American Airlines Center

Related Content

Heika’s Take: Special teams play key role in Stars’ lopsided loss to Blue Jackets

Enjoy the ride: Stars’ early season bumps a necessary part of the journey

10/22/25 Practice: Glen Gulutzan

10/22/25 Practice: Mikko Rantanen

10/22/25 Practice: Adam Erne

CBJ@DAL Postgame: Glen Gulutzan

CBJ at DAL | Recap

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Special teams play key role in Stars’ lopsided loss to Blue Jackets

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blue Jackets

Enjoy the ride: Stars’ early season bumps a necessary part of the journey

Heika’s Take: Stars fall flat in middle frame, drop 3-1 loss to Blues on road

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues

Heika’s Take: Stars fizzle after strong start, drop to Canucks in first loss of season

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canucks

Heika’s Take: Stars find a way again, down Wild to keep perfect start to season rolling

Challenge answered: Stars excited for home opener after navigating tough opening weekend

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

Winning (and learning): Stars still learning, growing amid successful start to season

Heika’s Take: Stars survive another wild one, top Avalanche in shootout win

Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Path Water named exclusive water partner of Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks and American Airlines Center

Heika’s Take: Stars navigate crazy season opener, claim 5-4 win over Jets

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

Dallas Stars announce schedule for 2025-26 home opener on Tuesday, October 14

One degree: How Gulutzan’s mindset is being adopted by Stars this season