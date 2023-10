Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene recorded an assist (0-1--1) on the Stars' lone goal against the Maple Leafs on Thursday night. He now has points (0-2--2) in consecutive games after recording his first point (0-1--1) in a Stars sweater in Pittsburgh on Oct. 24. Six games into the season, Duchene leads Stars forwards with a 62.0% (31-for-50) face-off win percentage and an average 17:52 of ice time per game