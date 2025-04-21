Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

By Stars Staff

First Round: Game 2

When: Monday, April 21 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+, ESPN

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
0-1 (0-1 Home)
1-0 (1-0 Away)
Power Play
33.3% (1-for-3)
25.0% (1-for-4)
Penalty Kill
75.0% (3-for-4)
66.7% (2-for-3)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche Monday night for Game 2 of their First Round series. The Stars have a 38-34 all-time record in Game 2s and a 24-16 record in Game 2s since the team relocated to Dallas. Dallas is 5-2 in their last seven Game 2s dating back to the start of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • No franchise in NHL history has won more playoff games against the Avalanche than the Stars (18). Dallas also tops all NHL franchises in playoff goals scored against Colorado (113).
  • This season, the Stars went 1-1-1 in three games against the Avalanche. Through the season series, Dallas went 4-for-9 (44.4%) on the power play and 10-for-13 (76.9%) on the penalty kill.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has totaled 12 points (4-8—12) in 13 career postseason games against the Avalanche, including tallying a goal in Dallas’ last game vs. Colorado. Hintz's third-period goal was the 22nd of his playoff career, which is tied for fifth among active Finnish skaters. His 12 career playoff points against Colorado are tied for third among all active NHL skaters, trailing only teammates Miro Heiskanen (17) and Jamie Benn (14).
  • Defenseman Thomas Harley tallied an assist and had 27:34 of ice time in Game 1 against Colorado. His 27:34 of ice time was the third-highest single-game total in his playoff career and the most he’s ever played in a Stanley Cup Playoff Game that ended in regulation. No skater on either team had a higher total time on ice than Harley.

Records vs Colorado 🏒

All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
69-68-22 Overall | 43-23-13 Home | 26-45-9 Away

4-2 Series | 18-20 Overall | 8-13 Home | 10-8 Away

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston recorded an assist in Dallas' last game against the Avalanche, earning his 23rd career playoff point (14-9—23). Johnston has six points (3-3—6) in his last six playoff games played dating back to May 25, 2024 against Edmonton. His 23 career playoff points (14-9—23) are the most of any player selected in the 2021 NHL Draft and rank fifth on Dallas’ roster since his made his postseason debut in 2023. Johnston has registered 10 points (2-8—10) in 11 career regular season games against Colorado and has five points (3-2—5) in seven postseason games against them.

Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews ended the regular season with having 12 points (3-9—12) in his last 13 games. Among Colorado defensemen, Toews ranked second in goals (10), assists (34) and points (44) only trailing Cale Makar (30-62—92). In all, Toews has nine points (0-9—9) in 17 regular season contests against Dallas, while recording two points (1-1—2) in six postseason meetings against the Stars.

First Shift 🏒

One of the best aspects of the Stars’ lineup this season is the third pairing combination of Lian Bichsel and Alexander Petrovic.

Last season, Dallas battled to get the right minutes and ended up playing young defenseman Nils Lundkvist five minutes or fewer in many playoff games. So trusting the 20-year-old Bichsel with a bigger role is quite an ask for the coaching staff. In Game 1, Bichsel and Petriovic each played about 12 minutes, and that was in large part because Petrovic is a calming influence who is familiar with Bichsel’s game.

Petrovic is 33 and has played 15 seasons of pro hockey. He has bounced back and forth between the AHL and NHL and has 369 regular-season NHL games under his belt and another 14 playoff games, including seven last season with the Stars. He logged 58 games with the Texas Stars this season in the AHL, many with Bichsel, so jumping into high-level competition isn’t as hard a transition as it might seem.

“He’s got a poise and a composure to his game,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “You know exactly what you’re getting every night. He’s a better skater than people give him credit for. He can turn and play against speed and not get beat. He makes good reads. I think every coach at this time of year is looking for consistency – safe, solid, know what you’re getting, let’s not beat ourselves. The depth of your lineup, you need stability.”

And being a strong partner for Bichsel is an added bonus. The 18th overall pick in 2022, Bichsel is the largest player on the team, listed at 6-7, 231. He led the team in hits this season in just 38 games and his physical presence is needed on a Stars team that ranks 30th in hits. So helping get the most out of Bichsel is one of Petrovic’s jobs.

“I’ve learned a lot from him,” Bichsel said. “He’s just a good role model. I can ask him whatever I want, he always has the answer. He’s a good person, too, and has a great family.”

Petrovic’s calm is welcomed. A native of Edmonton, he has bounced around and played in some big games. Last season, he played in all six games against the Oilers in the Western Conference Final and dealt with Connor McDavid. This year, he and Bichsel find themselves on the ice against Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

“It’s still hockey,” Petrovic said. “You just have to stay focused, stay ready, and then be confident.”

Confidence is a huge factor for both players, and it’s one reason the coaching staff likes to deploy them.

“There has to be a reason I played the first playoff game, so I think they trust me,” Bichsel said of his relationship with the coaching staff. “I just have to prove it all over again. Tomorrow is a new game and I have to play good again.”

That’s the importance of being consistent. If the duo can continue to be solid on the third pair, it could go a long way in helping the Stars advance in the playoffs.

“There’s obviously a lot more energy and stakes are higher, but at the end of the day when your skates are on the ice, it’s focusing on hockey and making the next play,” Petrovic said. “Every game, you’ve got to get dialed in and make simple plays out there. It’s cliché, but it’s stuff that works.”

Key Numbers 🔢

86.4 percent

NHL teams that go up 2-0 in a series win that series 86.4 percent of the time.

27:39

Stars defenseman Harley played 27:39 in Game 1. That’s the third highest minutes he has played in a game this season.

77

Jamie Benn has 77 points (27 goals, 50 assists) in 103 playoff games. That ranks fourth in Stars’ franchise history. He is two behind Neal Broten, who sits third.

He Said It 📢

“I don’t know if you ever feel good about being down in a series, but there’s a formula in there for us to win games at this time of year in the playoffs against a good team in what we did last night. We’ve got to go back and do it again and add a few things.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on rallying back from a Game 1 loss against Colorado

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

