Game Day Guide: Stars vs Coyotes

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston lit the lamp (1-0—1) Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings, extending his current goal streak (4-1—5) to four games, now sitting one game shy of matching his longest career goal streak of five games (5-1—6; March 11-21, 2023). The 20-year-old shares the lead among Stars skaters with a career-high 26 goals and ranks fifth with 53 points (26-27—53) this season.