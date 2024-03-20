Game Day Guide: Stars vs Coyotes

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1710892848110
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 70: Dallas Stars vs Arizona Coyotes

When: Wednesday, March 20 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Arizona Coyotes
Record
41-19-9 (20-10-4 Home)
28-35-5 (11-19-5 Away)
Rank
91 Points (3rd Central)
61 Points (7th Central)
Power Play
23.8% (48-for-202)
22.4% (46-for-205)
Penalty Kill
80.7% (167-for-207)
76.0% (171-for-225)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-5-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday night at American Airlines Center for the second of three meetings between the clubs this season. Entering Wednesday’s game, the Stars have won each of their last five games (5-0-0) against the Coyotes and have earned a record of 18-2-1 in their last 22 games against them, dating back to March 31, 2016.
  • The Stars have also won 17 of their last 18 games (17-0-1) games against the Coyotes at American Airlines Center. The streak dates back to March 20, 2012 and is the second longest active streak of its kind in the NHL, as well as the second longest in franchise history behind a 19-game run against the Minnesota Wild from April 10, 2002 to Feb. 24, 2012.  
  • The clubs opened the season series in Dallas on Nov. 14, when the Stars defeated the Coyotes, 4-3, in overtime. The Stars went 1-for-4 (25.0%) on the power play and 1-for-2 (50.0%) on the penalty kill. Forwards Tyler Seguin (1-1—2) and Matt Duchene (1-1—2) led the Stars with two points each, and goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has tallied at least a point in all but one of his nine career appearances against the Coyotes. He has earned a total of 13 points (4-9—13), including five points (0-5—5) in five games at home.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has earned points (2-8—10) in each of his last seven games against the Coyotes, the longest streak of his career against any individual opponent. He has tallied 14 points (2-12—14) in 14 games against Arizona, including eight points (2-6—8) in eight games at home.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Miro Heiskanen (2-8—10, 7 GP)

Joe Pavelski (32-31—63, 79 GP)

Jason Robertson (3-7—10, 6 GP)

Joe Pavelski (32-31—63, 79 GP)

Roope Hintz (3-3—6, 4 GP)

Matt Duchene (15-18—33, 39 GP)

Esa Lindell (1-2—3, 2 GP)

Joe Pavelski (1-1—2, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (4-9—13, 9 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston lit the lamp (1-0—1) Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings, extending his current goal streak (4-1—5) to four games, now sitting one game shy of matching his longest career goal streak of five games (5-1—6; March 11-21, 2023). The 20-year-old shares the lead among Stars skaters with a career-high 26 goals and ranks fifth with 53 points (26-27—53) this season.

Related Content

Modano Immortalized: Statue unveil on Saturday, March 16

A Dallas duo: How Mike Modano, Dirk Nowitzki helped shape the Dallas sports landscape

Coming full circle: How Mike Modano left a lasting impact on Stars’ veteran leaders

How Mike Modano fell in love with the sport of hockey

News Feed

Stars sign Luke Krys to a two-year entry-level contract

Wyatt’s World: How Wyatt Johnston has exceeded expectations in second year

Stars to host Annual Pride Night on Wednesday, March 20

Immortalized: Modano’s statue a perfect tribute to his legacy and impact

Heika’s Take: Stars ride Modano fanfare to dominant win over Kings

First Shift: Stars look to right ship on home ice in showdown with Kings

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Stars sign Tristan Bertucci to a three-year entry-level contract

A Dallas duo: How Mike Modano, Dirk Nowitzki helped shape the Dallas sports landscape

Heika’s Take: Stars’ defensive issues at home continue in collapse to Devils

Modano Immortalized: Statue unveil on Saturday, March 16

First Shift: Stars look to bounce back quickly in matchup with Devils

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Devils

Heika’s Take: Taking a valuable lesson from a meltdown loss

First Shift: Stars open five-game homestand with NHL-leading Panthers

2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal to feature Stars and Panthers

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Florida

Stars sign Justin Ertel to a three-year entry-level contract