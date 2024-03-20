Game Day Guide: Stars vs Coyotes

Game 70: Dallas Stars vs Arizona Coyotes
When: Wednesday, March 20 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
Dallas Stars
Arizona Coyotes
Record
41-19-9 (20-10-4 Home)
28-35-5 (11-19-5 Away)
Rank
91 Points (3rd Central)
61 Points (7th Central)
Power Play
23.8% (48-for-202)
22.4% (46-for-205)
Penalty Kill
80.7% (167-for-207)
76.0% (171-for-225)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-5-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Miro Heiskanen (2-8—10, 7 GP)
Joe Pavelski (32-31—63, 79 GP)
Jason Robertson (3-7—10, 6 GP)
Joe Pavelski (32-31—63, 79 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-3—6, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (15-18—33, 39 GP)
Esa Lindell (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Joe Pavelski (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (4-9—13, 9 GP)
Forward Wyatt Johnston lit the lamp (1-0—1) Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings, extending his current goal streak (4-1—5) to four games, now sitting one game shy of matching his longest career goal streak of five games (5-1—6; March 11-21, 2023). The 20-year-old shares the lead among Stars skaters with a career-high 26 goals and ranks fifth with 53 points (26-27—53) this season.