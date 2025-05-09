Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

Second Round: Game 2
When: Friday, May 9 at 8:30 PM CT
Where: Canada Life Centre
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: PNC Plaza
Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 2 of the Second Round against Winnipeg
Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
5-3 (2-2 Away)
4-4 (4-1 Home)
Power Play
32.0% (8-for-25)
19.2% (5-for-26)
Penalty Kill
88.5% (23-for-26)
75.0% (21-for-28)
All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
33-22-5 Overall | 19-9-2 Home | 14-13-3 Away
0-0 Series | 1-0 Overall | 0-0 Home | 1-0 Away
Stars forward Rantanen enters Friday's contest riding a four-game multi-point streak, earning 14 points (8-6—14) during that span. He leads the NHL in postseason points and goals entering play Thursday, totaling 15 points (8-7—15) in eight games. Rantanen has factored on each of Dallas' last 12 goals, which marks the longest streak by a player in Stanley Cup Playoffs history according to NHL Stats. Following his hat tricks in Game 7 vs. Colorado (May 3) and Game 1 at Winnipeg (May 7), Rantanen became the first player in Stanley Cup Playoffs history with multiple three-goal periods in the same postseason and fourth to do so at any point during their career, joining Wayne Gretzky (3x), Maurice Richard (3x) and Tim Kerr (2x) according to NHL Stats. Rantanen has also registered 12 points (5-7—12) in six playoff games against the Jets, averaging better than a point per game against them (2.00). His 12 postseason points against Winnipeg are tied for the most among active NHL skaters.
Jets defenseman Neal Pionk has earned five points (1-4—5) in eight playoff games this season, leading Winnipeg blueliners and is tied for sixth among all NHL defensemen. Pionk registered a three-point performance (0-3—3) on May 4 vs. St. Louis in Game 7, which was his second career three-point postseason performance (last: April 22, 2023 vs. Vegas). In his regular season career against Dallas, Pionk has earned nine points (0-9—9) in 20 games.
The Stars have had plenty of challenges in the playoffs, not the least of which was the latest stretch of losing Game 1 of a series.
Before Wednesday, Dallas had lost Game 1 eight straight times dating back to the 2022 playoffs. Now, the Stars came back to win Game 2 six different times, so they definitely embraced the challenge. Now, after winning Game 1 by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday against Winnipeg, they have to understand a new challenge.
“It’s something we’re not really familiar with, winning game 1,” forward Jason Robertson said. “Since I’ve been here, we’ve never had that mentality going into Game 2. We’re up a game and we have to take control because we know there’s going to be pushback. We’re normally the team pushing back and trying to even the series.”
That’s certainly a nice problem to have. The Stars after getting up 2-1 in the First Round against Colorado saw the Avalanche push back hard and lost Game 4, 4-0, so they do have to tread carefully.
“It is a long time coming,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer. “I think it was important for us to answer that question and now hopefully that’s put to bed and we can move forward. In the playoffs your desperation level always goes up after you lose a game, so they’re not going to want to lose two at home, so their desperation level is going to go up and we have to make sure ours is comparable.”
Jets coach Scott Arniel said he didn’t like his team’s energy level in Game 1. Winnipeg scored in the final two seconds to tie Game 7 of the First Round and then beat St. Louis in overtime, and there may have been some hangover from that game.
“I thought our detail, whether that was on faceoff execution, when we won draws, whether that was tape-to-tape passing, just execution – there was a lot of sloppiness to that game,” Arniel said. “That did not feel like a playoff game, Game 1 in Round 2. That felt like Game 45 in the middle of December. Obviously, we know the high that we're on coming off that St. Louis game, but man, this is the playoffs. That's a game that no matter how you start the game or however you get into the game it's one of those ones that there's a way we have to play as a group and that's not how we played tonight.”
Jets forward Nino Niederreiter said his team has to bounce back and be better.
“We have to look at what we did wrong and know we have to learn from it and the next game is going to be very crucial for us,” Niederreiter said.
And that’s what Dallas has to be prepared for. If the Stars can win Game 2, they will be in a great place with three of the following five contests in Texas.
“It’s a big mindset in our room, we have a lot of veterans in here who have done it over five years ago, so they’re going to lead us, coaches are going to prepare us, because we have an opportunity here to get both,” Robertson said of winning two games on the road. “We’re going to expect their best in Game 2, and it’s a hard building to win in. To win two, it’s going to take all of us and a big performance.”
32.8
In the final 32 games of the regular season with Miro Heiskanen out with a knee injury, Dallas ranked last in shots allowed per game at 32.8. With Heiskanen in the lineup, the Stars ranked sixth at 26.6.
29
Rantanen ranks second in the playoffs in shots on goal at 29. He ranks first in points (15) and goals (8).
88.5 percent
Dallas is tied for second in the playoffs on the penalty kill at 88.5 percent after going 4-for-4 in Game 1. Winnipeg ranks 13th on the power play at 19.2 percent.
“He is mature and wise beyond his years. He’s got great instinctual leadership to him. I think he’s going to wear a “C” one day for the Dallas Stars, there’s no doubt in my mind. He’s learned from the best, Joe Pavelski and now Jamie Benn, but you forget sometimes how young he is.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on Wyatt Johnston, who has played 46 playoff games (and 246 regular-season games) before the age of 22
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
May 7
8:30 PM CT
Canada Life Centre
Game 2
May 9
8:30 PM CT
Canada Life Centre
Game 3
May 11
3:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 4
May 13
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 5
May 15
TBD
Canada Life Centre
TBD
Game 6
May 17
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD
Game 7
May 19
TBD
Canada Life Centre
TBD