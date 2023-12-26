Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues

Game 33: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues
When: Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Enterprise Center
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
20-8-4 (10-3-3 Away)
17-15-1 (10-5-0 Home)
Rank
44 Points (1st Central)
35 Points (6th Central)
Power Play
22.1% (21-for-95)
11.6% (11-for-95)
Penalty Kill
86.4% (89-for-103)
78.9% (71-for-90)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-5-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Ty Dellandrea (1-1--2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (22-28—50, 53 GP)
Ryan Suter (7-33—40, 91 GP)
Matt Duchene (12-21—33, 47 GP)
Defenseman Jani Hakanpää recorded his first goal (1-0--1) of the season Saturday afternoon in Nashville, scoring the tie-breaking goal with four seconds remaining in regulation to secure a 3-2 Stars win. After going pointless through the first two months of the season, Hakanpää has tallied six points (1-5--6) in 11 games in the month of December. The Kirkkonummi, Finland native leads Stars skaters with 66 hits and shares second on the club with 54 blocked shots this season.