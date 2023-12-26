Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
Game 33: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues

When: Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Enterprise Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
20-8-4 (10-3-3 Away)
17-15-1 (10-5-0 Home)
Rank
44 Points (1st Central)
35 Points (6th Central)
Power Play
22.1% (21-for-95)
11.6% (11-for-95)
Penalty Kill
86.4% (89-for-103)
78.9% (71-for-90)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-5-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night at Enterprise Center for their third of four games against the Blues this season. The Stars have earned a 1-0-1 record through two games against St. Louis this season with both games decided after regulation.
  • The Stars have won four of their last five games (4-0-1) against the Blues with a 2-0-1 road record over that span.
  • Captain Jamie Benn was held of the scoresheet in St. Louis on Dec. 16, ending a four-game point streak (1-5--6) against them. Benn leads current Stars skaters with 50 points (22-28--50) in 53 career games against the Blues, including 22 points (10-12--22) in 27 games on the road.
  • In the Stars last game against St. Louis on Dec. 16, forward Evgenii Dadonov scored the game-tying goal (1-0--1) with 6:51 remaining in the third period to send the game to overtime. He has tallied seven points (1-6--7) in his last five games against the Blues, contributing to a total of 10 points (2-8--10) in 15 career games against them.
  • Forward Sam Steel has recorded five points (1-4--5) in his last four games against St. Louis. He has tallied points (2-7--9) in seven of his last nine games against them, including two multi-point performances.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Ty Dellandrea (1-1--2, 2 GP)

Jamie Benn (22-28—50, 53 GP)

Ryan Suter (7-33—40, 91 GP)

Matt Duchene (12-21—33, 47 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Jani Hakanpää recorded his first goal (1-0--1) of the season Saturday afternoon in Nashville, scoring the tie-breaking goal with four seconds remaining in regulation to secure a 3-2 Stars win. After going pointless through the first two months of the season, Hakanpää has tallied six points (1-5--6) in 11 games in the month of December. The Kirkkonummi, Finland native leads Stars skaters with 66 hits and shares second on the club with 54 blocked shots this season.

