Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Jani Hakanpää recorded his first goal (1-0--1) of the season Saturday afternoon in Nashville, scoring the tie-breaking goal with four seconds remaining in regulation to secure a 3-2 Stars win. After going pointless through the first two months of the season, Hakanpää has tallied six points (1-5--6) in 11 games in the month of December. The Kirkkonummi, Finland native leads Stars skaters with 66 hits and shares second on the club with 54 blocked shots this season.