Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

First Shift 🏒

Much of the credit for the Stars’ strong run since mid-December has been given to the improved scoring and power play success.

Yes, both Robertson and Johnston have been among the NHL’s leading scorers since Christmas and yes, the power play has gone from 16 percent to 25 percent over that span. Just as important, however, might be the play of backup goalie Casey DeSmith. After signing a free agent contract with the Stars in the summer, DeSmith had some early adjustments, going 2-4-0 in his first seven games and posting a 2.81 goals against average and .891 save percentage.

Since then, however, he is 6-2-0 with a 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage. That’s been huge for a Stars team that has needed a boost from the crease during a tough part of the schedule.

“He’s just really consistent,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He shows up and plays.”

DeSmith, 33, has had a steady career and his veteran presence is a big part of why the Stars wanted him in free agency this past summer. The University of New Hampshire product played eight seasons in the Penguins organization and a year with the Canucks before signing with the Stars. DeSmith has a 78-59-21 career record with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save percentage, so he has been consistent.

That said, this is one of the better runs for him.

“I feel good,” he said. “It’s all good.”

When asked if he mostly focuses on wins or stats, he said everything.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” he said. “You’re always looking for success, numbers-wise. Numbers usually tell a pretty good story. Obviously, wins are the most important, but the numbers usually follow with the wins.”

DeSmith has had to play on the second night of back-to-backs a lot in his career, but he said that doesn’t bother him.

“I prepare as I always do, back-to-back doesn’t really matter to me,” he said. “They tell us when we’re going to play and that helps, but I prepare every day as if I’m going to play.”

And his teammates feel the same way.

“We have two great goalies, so we’re lucky,” said Duchene. “We really do play the same way whether it’s Jake [Oettinger] or Case, we have full confidence in both guys.”