Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

When: Saturday, February 8 at 9:00 PM CT
Where: SAP Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against San Jose
Dallas Stars
San Jose Sharks
Record
34-18-2 (14-11-1 Away)
15-34-7 (9-17-2 Home)
Rank
70 Points (2nd in Central)
37 Points (8th in Pacific)
Power Play
19.3% (31-for-161)
18.1% (29-for-160)
Penalty Kill
84.8% (123-for-145)
75.7% (128-for-169)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
1-8-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (6-7—13, 8 GP)
Jamie Benn (20-29—49, 52 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-2—5, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (15-14—29, 41 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (6-5—11, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-13—23, 27 GP)
Mikael Granlund (2-3—5, 3 GP)
Jason Robertson (7-8—15, 11 GP)
Stars forward Robertson leads Stars skaters in points (19-31—50) entering play Friday. Robertson has totaled 37 points (14-23—37) in his last 31 games played dating back to Dec. 1 against the Winnipeg Jets. His 37 points during that span are the most of any Stars skater and ranked eighth in the NHL entering play Friday. Robertson has multi-point efforts in nine of the last 18 games that he has played. In his career against San Jose, he has registered 15 points (7-8—15) in 11 games. He enters Saturday's matchup riding an eight-game point streak against the Sharks, earning 13 points (6-7—13) in those games.
Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini has seven points (4-3—7) in his last seven games. Entering play Friday, Celebrini leads NHL rookies in goals (17) while ranking second in assists (22) and points (39). Celebrini is San Jose's leading scorer at home with 22 points (14-8—22) while playing in 23 of the teams 28 home games this season.
Much of the credit for the Stars’ strong run since mid-December has been given to the improved scoring and power play success.
Yes, both Robertson and Johnston have been among the NHL’s leading scorers since Christmas and yes, the power play has gone from 16 percent to 25 percent over that span. Just as important, however, might be the play of backup goalie Casey DeSmith. After signing a free agent contract with the Stars in the summer, DeSmith had some early adjustments, going 2-4-0 in his first seven games and posting a 2.81 goals against average and .891 save percentage.
Since then, however, he is 6-2-0 with a 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage. That’s been huge for a Stars team that has needed a boost from the crease during a tough part of the schedule.
“He’s just really consistent,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He shows up and plays.”
DeSmith, 33, has had a steady career and his veteran presence is a big part of why the Stars wanted him in free agency this past summer. The University of New Hampshire product played eight seasons in the Penguins organization and a year with the Canucks before signing with the Stars. DeSmith has a 78-59-21 career record with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save percentage, so he has been consistent.
That said, this is one of the better runs for him.
“I feel good,” he said. “It’s all good.”
When asked if he mostly focuses on wins or stats, he said everything.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” he said. “You’re always looking for success, numbers-wise. Numbers usually tell a pretty good story. Obviously, wins are the most important, but the numbers usually follow with the wins.”
DeSmith has had to play on the second night of back-to-backs a lot in his career, but he said that doesn’t bother him.
“I prepare as I always do, back-to-back doesn’t really matter to me,” he said. “They tell us when we’re going to play and that helps, but I prepare every day as if I’m going to play.”
And his teammates feel the same way.
“We have two great goalies, so we’re lucky,” said Duchene. “We really do play the same way whether it’s Jake [Oettinger] or Case, we have full confidence in both guys.”
13
Stars forward Robertson has 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in an eight-game point streak against the Sharks.
.336
San Jose ranks last in the league in home points percentage over the last four seasons at .336. They are 28-64-18 over the span.
4-2-0
The Stars are 4-2-0 on the second night of back-to-back games this season. The games have been low scoring, as Dallas has averaged 2.33 goals per game while holding the opposition to 1.50.
“The one thing the first 50 games has done is test our depth, and I think our depth has passed that test. I think we’ve been competitive every night. Even on the nights we have lost, I think our structure and our team game has given us a chance to be in the game.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on his team dealing with injuries to Seguin, Miro Heiskanen, Nils Lundkvist and Ilya Lyubushkin, among others
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.