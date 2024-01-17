Game Day Guide: Stars at Flyers

Players To Watch 👀

Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced in a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Oettinger returned to the line up after missing 12 games due to injury on Jan. 12 against Nashville and has posted a 2-1-0 record in three games since. Over the three game span, Oettinger has stopped 83 of 89 shots, posting a a 2.41 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. In 24 games this season, Oettinger has earned a record of 13-8-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .905 SV%.