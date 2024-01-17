Game Day Guide: Stars at Flyers

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1705531201489
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 44: Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers

When: Thursday, January 18 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Philadelphia Flyers
Record
26-12-5 (12-4-3 Away)
24-14-6 (10-8-2 Home)
Rank
57 Points (3rd Central)
54 Points (2nd Metropolitan)
Power Play
23.3% (28-for-120)
12.2% (17-for-139)
Penalty Kill
84.9% (118-for-139)
86.3% (120-for-139)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars kick off a four-game road trip Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Entering Thursday's game, the Stars have won seven consecutive games (7-0-0) against the Flyers, including each of their last three (3-0-0) in Philadelphia. Through their three-game win streak on the road, the Stars have outscored the Flyers 12-3, holding the Flyers to only one goal in each of the three games.
  • The clubs opened the season series in Dallas on Oct. 21, when the Stars defeated the Flyers, 5-4, in overtime. The Stars went 0-for-1 (0.0%) on the power play and 3-for-3 (100.0%) on the penalty kill; they allowed three shorthanded goals for the fifth time in franchise history and the first since April 14, 1992.
  • In the first game of the season series, forward Wyatt Johnston led the club with three points (1-2--3), while captain Jamie Benn (1-1--2) and forward Joe Pavelski (1-1--2) each recorded a goal and an assists. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 36 of the 40 shots he faced.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has earned at least a point in each of his five career games against the Flyers, posting a total of seven points (3-4--7) with three points (1-2--3) in two games in Philadelphia.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has been held off the scoresheet in only one of his seven career games against the Flyers. He has recorded a total of eight points (4-4--8) against Philadelphia, including four points (2-2--4) in four games at Wells Fargo Center.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Roope Hintz (4-4--8, 6 GP)

Tyler Seguin (11-21--32, 28 GP)

Joe Pavelski (5-5--10, 5 GP)

Joe Pavelski (17-11--28, 24 GP)

Jason Robertson(3-4--7, 5 GP) 

Matt Duchene (10-8--18, 21 GP)

Jamie Benn (1-3--4, 3 GP)

Tyler Seguin (1-2--3, 3 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (0-3--3, 3 GP) 

Wyatt Johnston (1-3--4, 2 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced in a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Oettinger returned to the line up after missing 12 games due to injury on Jan. 12 against Nashville and has posted a 2-1-0 record in three games since. Over the three game span, Oettinger has stopped 83 of 89 shots, posting a  a 2.41 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. In 24 games this season, Oettinger has earned a record of 13-8-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .905 SV%.

