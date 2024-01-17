Game Day Guide: Stars at Flyers

Game 44: Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers
When: Thursday, January 18 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Wells Fargo Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Thursday, January 18 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Wells Fargo Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Philadelphia Flyers
Record
26-12-5 (12-4-3 Away)
24-14-6 (10-8-2 Home)
Rank
57 Points (3rd Central)
54 Points (2nd Metropolitan)
Power Play
23.3% (28-for-120)
12.2% (17-for-139)
Penalty Kill
84.9% (118-for-139)
86.3% (120-for-139)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-3-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (4-4--8, 6 GP)
Tyler Seguin (11-21--32, 28 GP)
Joe Pavelski (5-5--10, 5 GP)
Joe Pavelski (17-11--28, 24 GP)
Jason Robertson(3-4--7, 5 GP)
Matt Duchene (10-8--18, 21 GP)
Jamie Benn (1-3--4, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (1-2--3, 3 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-3--3, 3 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-3--4, 2 GP)
Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced in a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Oettinger returned to the line up after missing 12 games due to injury on Jan. 12 against Nashville and has posted a 2-1-0 record in three games since. Over the three game span, Oettinger has stopped 83 of 89 shots, posting a a 2.41 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. In 24 games this season, Oettinger has earned a record of 13-8-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .905 SV%.