Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

When: Sunday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Bridgestone Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against Nashville, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators
Record
4-3-1 (2-1-0 Away)
4-3-2 (3-1-1 Home)
Rank
9 Points (6th in Central)
10 Points (5th in Central)
Power Play
34.6% (9-for-26)
6.9% (2-for-29)
Penalty Kill
69.2% (18-for-26)
90.3% (28-for-31)
Last 10 Games
4-3-1
4-3-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (2-5—7, 5 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-27—43, 68 GP)
Matt Duchene (0-3—3, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-26—40, 42 GP)
Lian Bichsel (2-0—2, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (11-22—33, 29 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-17—29, 46 GP)
Stars forward Roope Hintz shares the team lead in scoring (1-7—8), while leading in both assists (7) and power play points (5) entering play Saturday. This is the second time in his career recording eight points through his first seven games - also in 2023-24 (3-5—8). In his career against Nashville, Hintz has recorded 26 points (13-13—26) in 29 games, carrying a plus-minus rating of +14, the highest rating among active Stars skaters.
Predators defenseman Roman Josi leads Nashville in time on ice per game played (24:05) and is tied with forward Ryan O'Reilly for the team lead in scoring (1-4—5) entering play Saturday. He holds the franchise record in games played (970), assists (538) and total points (191-538—729). In his career against Dallas, Josi has registered 37 points (12-25—37) in 55 games. His 37 points against the Stars rank first among all active NHL defensemen.
Alexander Petrovic is in an interesting spot.
The 33-year-old defenseman has played most of the past four seasons in the AHL and set up camp in Cedar Park, Texas. He has been called up in each of the past two playoffs, so that has been nice, but the regular day-to-day life for the father of three has been in the Austin area.
This year, Petrovic was told he would start the year with the Stars, and that meant getting his family situated in North Texas. It has been a nice transition.
“It’s not too bad,” Petrovic said. “Our oldest just started school, so it wasn’t too hard to figure out. It was actually easier starting here instead of Austin. We found a place pretty quick and it all went smoothly.”
Petrovic credits his wife with the majority of the work, and said he enjoys the process of raising a family and finding his stride in his NHL career.
A second-round pick in 2010, the Edmonton native played with the Florida Panthers for seven seasons and seemed to be working on a solid career. However, he was traded to Edmonton, and then bounced to Boston, Calgary and Dallas. His spot with the Stars was a good one, as he lived in Cedar Park and helped Dallas develop young defensemen.
In recent seasons, he was a key partner for Bichsel, teaching the youngster the ropes.
“He’s a great player, great leader, great family guy,” Bichsel said. “I really have learned a lot from him.”
Bichsel was called up last season and became a regular in the playoffs. As the coaching staff looked for the right partner, they landed on Petrovic. The veteran played in 17 post-season games and was Bichsel’s partner in some intense moments.
That performance gave the organization confidence in the veteran, and he was named to the opening night roster as the seventh defenseman. Now, with Nils Lundkvist out for the foreseeable future, it looks like Petroivic will get plenty more time to play.
“He’s a steady player and he does a lot of things right,” said head coach Glen Gulutzan. “You like to have that consistency in the lineup.”
For Petrovic, the routine is helpful.
“It’s good,” he said. “It definitely helps me get more comfortable. I’m just trying to win games, that’s my focus. I don’t really worry if I’m in or out, if I’m pushing to help the team win, all of that works out.”
4
The Stars have allowed the first goal in four straight games.
6.9 percent
Nashville ranks last in the NHL in power play success rate at 6.9 percent
.929
Stars goalie Casey DeSmith has a 2-1-0 career record against Nashville with a 2.08 GAA and .929 save percentage.
“I don’t know. Me and Pets were just trying to keep paddling and do our job around the net. We were just in surviving mood.”
-Bichsel on he and partner Petrovic logging a shift in excess of four minutes
