Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

Game 14: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
When: Sunday, November 12 at 5:00 PM CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
9-3-1 (6-1-1 Away)
5-7-2 (3-2-1 Home)
Rank
19 Points (1st Central)
12 Points (6th Central)
Power Play
10.8%
17.3%
Penalty Kill
93.2%
68.2%
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
3-5-2
After missing a game due to injury, forward Matt Duchene made his return to the line up with a three-point performance (1-2--3) in Columbus on Thursday night. Duchene now has eight points (3-5--8) in his last seven games, including a five-game point streak (2-3--5) from Oct. 24 - Nov. 2. The 32-year-old shares fourth on the club with three goals and fifth with eight points on the season. He also leads Stars skaters with a 58.4% (45-for-77) faceoff win percentage and shares second with a +4 rating.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (1-3--4, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (18-27--45, 41 GP)
Jamie Benn (3-0--3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (20-25--45, 52 GP)
Joe Pavelski (21-23--44, 53 GP)