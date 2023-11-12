News Feed

Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1699753575536
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 14: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild

WhenSunday, November 12 at 5:00 PM CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TVBally Sports Southwest

RadioThe Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record

9-3-1 (6-1-1 Away)

5-7-2 (3-2-1 Home)

Rank

19 Points (1st Central)

12 Points (6th Central)

Power Play

10.8%

17.3% 
Penalty Kill
93.2%
68.2% 
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
3-5-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night at the Xcel Energy Center for the first of three regular-season meetings between the teams this year. The Stars take the ice having earned at least a point in the standings in each of their last seven games (4-0-3) against Minnesota. 
  • The Stars posted a record of 2-0-2 in four games against the Wild during the 2022-23 regular season, outscoring the Wild 14-8 in those meetings. The teams also met in the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the Stars defeated the Wild in six games. 
  • Forward Roope Hintz has earned 12 points (5-7--12) in his last seven games against Minnesota, including four multi-point performances. Hintz has earned a total of 15 points (7-8—15) in 16 career games against the Wild.
  • Forward Jamie Benn has earned eight points (6-2—8) in his last eight games against Minnesota, contributing to a career total of 45 points (20-25–45) in 52 games against them.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger, a native of Lakeville, Minnesota, has appeared in seven regular-season games against the Wild, posting a 4-0-1 record with 2.40 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

Players To Watch 👀

After missing a game due to injury, forward Matt Duchene made his return to the line up with a three-point performance (1-2--3) in Columbus on Thursday night. Duchene now has eight points (3-5--8) in his last seven games, including a five-game point streak (2-3--5) from Oct. 24 - Nov. 2. The 32-year-old shares fourth on the club with three goals and fifth with eight points on the season. He also leads Stars skaters with a 58.4% (45-for-77) faceoff win percentage and shares second with a +4 rating.

Active Streaks

Leading Scorers

Wyatt Johnston (1-3--4, 3 GP)

Tyler Seguin (18-27--45, 41 GP)

Jamie Benn (3-0--3, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (20-25--45, 52 GP)

Joe Pavelski (21-23--44, 53 GP)