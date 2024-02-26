First Shift: Top line clicking again as Stars return home to face Islanders

Key Numbers

3

This is just the third home game for the Stars in the past 30 days. Dallas is 17-8-3 at American Airlines Center.

28

Both the Stars and Islanders have scored first in 28 games. The Stars have a .714 points percentage when scoring first. The Islanders are at .571.

16.6

The Islanders are second in blocked shots per game at 16.6. Dallas is 19th at 15.0.