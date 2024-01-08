First Shift: Thomas Harley looking to seize opportunity on Stars blue line

Key Number

72.7 percent

Minnesota is 28th in penalty kill success at 72.7 percent.

13

In his past seven games against the Wild, Stars forward Matt Duchene has 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists).

551

Minnesota goalie Marc-André Fleury is tied with Patrick Roy for second place all-time in goaltender wins. His next win will put him in sole possession of second place. Martin Brodeur is first at 691.