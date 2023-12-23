Jake Oettinger is out “week to week” with a lower body injury, and that means the Stars will need to rely on their goaltending depth during this time.
First Shift: Wedgewood, Stars look to continue winning ways vs Predators
Dallas makes a quick stop in Nashville in hopes of extending its 5-game point streak before the Christmas break
But coach Pete DeBoer said on Thursday that the plan will likely be to use Scott Wedgewood for as long as possible. The 31-year-old veteran is in his third season with the Stars and has earned the respect of the coaching staff and his teammates, so DeBoer said they will treat Wedgewood like he’s the No. 1 goalie.
“What we’re looking at is this an opportunity for Wedgy to take it and run with it and be a starter for a time period,” DeBoer said. “I think he’s earned that right.”
Wedgewood is 8-1-2 on the season with a 3.17 GAA and .903 save percentage. He stepped in when Oettinger got hurt against Ottawa last Friday and won that game. He then lost the next night at St. Louis in overtime, beat Seattle in overtime on Monday and beat Vancouver in overtime on Thursday. It was an impressive run that included some huge saves along the way, contributing to a 7-0-2 run by the goaltender.
“Wedgy was a big key,” said forward Tyler Seguin after Thursday’s win. “A two-on-0 in overtime, you don’t see that too often, especially the stop.”
Wedgewood made a save on a two-man breakaway by the Canucks, and that allowed Dallas to turn around and race up ice to score the winning goal in the final 10 seconds of overtime. It was a huge transition play, and it was just a part of what Wedgewood has been doing all season for the Stars.
“What do you say about him, he’s been great,” DeBoer said. “This whole run, he’s been fantastic and that’s what we’ve needed from him. He’s going head-to-head and playing as well as some of the best goalies in the world.”
Wedgewood has been looking for this chance. He has spent time in the minors or as a backup, but he said he always is looking for a chance to prove himself.
“I’m always ready for this, it’s what they pay me for,” he said. “The best thing is no matter what happens, you get to go again. I haven’t been able to have that luxury in the last few years.”
Wedgewood had a run with Arizona in the 2020-21 season where he started in 12 of 18 games, and that’s one of the reasons the Stars made the trade to acquire him in 2021. He has physically carried the load in the AHL, so he said he understands his body and knows he can handle this with the help of his teammates and goalie coach Jeff Reese.
“It’s load management,” he said. “I’m the first goalie off the ice now. Little less of a pre-practice skate with Reeser. You get the touches you need but don’t slam your hips, don’t slam your ankles to the post. I get to sleep a little sooner, hydrate, fuel up, manage your load and get ready to go again. It’s kind of fun.”
And the schedule seems to indicate that he could do it for a while. With the Christmas break and no back-to-backs until Jan. 12-13, there is a chance he plays every game. Matt Murray is having a good year with the Texas Stars (8-4-1, 2.86 GAA, .908 save percentage) and has played in three NHL games, so he’s ready to go if called upon. But the vibe seems to be that having Wedgewood in net every game is a solid bet.
“Being a backup in this league is one of the toughest jobs in hockey,” DeBoer said. “You’ve got to practice hard every day, you’ve got to do extra, you’ve got to be ready to come in at any moment, you’ve got to sit for extended periods and then you’re expected to play real well. For me, this is an opportunity to reward him for all the work that he’s done.”
That said, the team still has to win games. If Wedgewood struggles or looks fatigued, then plans could change.
“We’re going to take it game to game,” DeBoer said. “Strange things happen. You saw the collisions in the crease last game. We can put on paper whatever we want, and that can change in one play.”
For right now, Wedgewood is going to get a chance to carry the mail.
“Jakey is a huge part of this team,” Wedgewood said. “We’ll do what we need to do until he gets back.”
Key Number
23-5-5
In the past two seasons Dallas is 23-5-5 against Central Division opponents, including 5-1-1 this season.
9
Forward Jason Robertson led the Stars in scoring against Nashville last season with 9 points (2 goals, 7 assists) in four games. Dallas went 4-0-0 and outscored the Predators 17-5.
14-4-0
Nashville is 14-4-0 in its past 18 games after starting the season 5-10-0. The Predators sit fourth in the Central Division.
Mike Heika