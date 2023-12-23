First Shift: Wedgewood, Stars look to continue winning ways vs Predators

Key Number

23-5-5

In the past two seasons Dallas is 23-5-5 against Central Division opponents, including 5-1-1 this season.

9

Forward Jason Robertson led the Stars in scoring against Nashville last season with 9 points (2 goals, 7 assists) in four games. Dallas went 4-0-0 and outscored the Predators 17-5.

14-4-0

Nashville is 14-4-0 in its past 18 games after starting the season 5-10-0. The Predators sit fourth in the Central Division.