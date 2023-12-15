The Stars have just been through one of the toughest stretches of the season, playing a lot of games against a lot of good teams.
First Shift: Stars searching for consistency ahead of upcoming stretch against struggling opponents
Dallas navigated a challenging course of top opponents in their schedule and now could pocket points against teams outside the playoff picture
But they were able to push through that run with a 4-4-2 record, and that now opens the door to pick up some points. Dallas plays seven of its next nine games against teams that currently would miss the playoffs. Only Vancouver and Nashville have records over .500, and six of the games are on home ice.
“You think about it when you put into perspective the stretch we just went through,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said when asked about strength of schedule. “Everyone is disappointed we didn’t go 8-2, well Tampa twice and Florida and Vegas, you’re playing some of the best teams in the league and I think it’s important to have perspective when you’re playing those teams. When you’re not playing those teams, I think the message is to give them the same respect.”
The Stars have been seen as a top competitor this season after a trip to the Western Conference Final last year, and that has raised the bar for everyone. In addition to players like Jason Robertson, Jake Oettinger and Miro Heiskanen having to deal with the increased expectations that come from last year’s statistics, there also is the fact that the opposition sees the Stars in a different way.
“After our run last year, that’s something our whole group has had to deal with,” DeBoer said. “I think we’ve been good with it. I think like anything, you can always be better. I don’t think we’re really `happy happy’ with where we’re at. I think we’re doing some good things, but to be honest, this is my 16th year, and I’m not sure you want to be peaking in December. We know we have to get better, so the key for me is we’re peaking going down the stretch.”
Stars forward Tyler Seguin said he’s been pleased with how this team has responded. They had a tough loss to Colorado and responded with a win over the Rangers. They had a tough loss to Calgary and responded with a win over Winnipeg. They have not lost more than two games in a row and currently sit 16-8-3.
“It’s funny, you don’t want adversity, but you definitely want adversity,” Seguin said. “Every team for how many games we play and travel, and broken buses or planes not working, you’re going to face adversity. It’s about how you come together as a group. Sometimes, the more you face, the better you are in the end.”
Oettinger has had to scrape this year. Heiskanen has faced tougher times in his 27 games this season than he did in his first 350 games. Everyone has had some touch patches, and that means they are learning.
“The last 10 or 12 games have definitely been up and down, but you love seeing the responses out of us,” Seguin said. “You love the bounce-back games, but you don’t want to do that too much. I think we’re looking at consistency now.”
They have the opportunity to embrace that part of their game. They have eight games in 17 days. They likely will be “favorites” in a lot of these games. It’s time to take what has been built and put it to use.
When asked if the expectations for this coming stretch is higher than it was for the past 10, DeBoer said, “I would think so, yeah, for sure.”
Key Numbers
23
Ottawa has played the fewest games in the NHL this season at 24. Dallas is at 27.
72.4 percent
Ottawa ranks 28th in penalty kill success at 73.4 percent. Dallas ranks seventh in power play success at 25.0 percent.
10.44
Ottawa leads the NHL in giveaways per game at 10.44. Dallas ranks 15th at 7.24.
He Said It
“It’s totally different. This is an opportunity to really get some contact. We did some box out drills, some trying to protect the front of the net and some D zone coverage.”
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on why Thursday’s practice was so much more effective than the morning skate run-throughs the team used for correction purposes during the past two weeks.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.