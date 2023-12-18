First Shift: Stars return home looking to round out team game against Kraken

Key Number

11

In six career games against Seattle, Stars forward Joe Pavelski has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists). The Stars are 4-1-1 against Seattle in that span.

2.63

Seattle is 28th in scoring at 2.63 goals per game.

11

Seattle has been to overtime in 11 games this season. That is tied for 3rd most in the NHL.