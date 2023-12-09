First Shift: Stars return home for heated rematch with Golden Knights

Key Numbers

1.42

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger is 4-0-2 in his career against Vegas with a 1.42 GAA and .951 save percentage.

2.33

Vegas ranks second in the NHL in goals against average at 2.33. Dallas ranks seventh in scoring at 3.44 goals per game.

2-0-2

The Stars are 2-0-2 in their last four games against the Golden Knights. All four games have been decided past regulation.