First Shift: Stars return home for heated rematch with Golden Knights
Dallas opens a three-game homestand seeking its first win against Vegas in the season series finale
The Stars were playing on the second night of a back-to-back with travel from Florida to Washington which meant that players were in their beds around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday morning. But Duchene’s family spent some time at Disney World on the trip and still made it to Washington. Add to that the fact his parents made it from Canada and the Stars claimed a shootout win, and Duchene’s 1,000th regular season game in the NHL was perfect.
Duchene’s father and son read the lineup card in the dressing room before the game, and the family was able to celebrate together.
“It was great to have them all here,” Duchene said. “It’s a moment that’s about your career, but at the same time there are so many people behind the scenes. For me, it was more about them than it was about me. It was about the people who support you along the way. It was a blessing.”
Duchene was drafted third overall by Colorado in 2009 but is on his fifth NHL team. He was bought out by Nashville this past summer, signed a one-year contract with the Stars, and as he has done a great deal in his career, he has made the best of it. He currently has 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games and has been leading a line with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment. The three are a big part of the reason the team is 15-7-3.
“I’ve always been a Matt Duchene fan, but I’d be lying if I said I anticipated that he would be playing at this level this early for us,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said earlier in the year. “Every time he steps on the ice, he wants the puck and he’s attacking and he’s dangerous. I can’t say enough about him.”
Duchene has quickly become a part of his new squad. His teammates were ecstatic to share in the celebration, and their fight helped forge a 5-4 shootout win against Washington. Duchene had a nice assist to Marchment on a goal, and his line helped drive momentum in the comeback.
“It was awesome,” Seguin said. “Early on, the talk was we were looking for him almost too much. We had to remember to play the game.”
The veteran forward said the addition of Duchene has been a big boost for the team this season.
“He’s a great player,” Seguin said. “He possesses the puck so well, and as a line we’re playing well. But, honestly, I don’t think we’ve reached our pinnacle yet, which is the exciting part.”
That makes sense. After all, they’ve only had 24 games together. As the Stars continue to face challenges, Duchene has the chance to be even better.
“Not many guys play 1,000 games without a few bumps in the road, some peaks and valleys and some changes in scenery,” DeBoer said of Duchene’s career. “It’s not lost on me how hard it is to play 1,000 games in this league. That’s a great number. You kind of take it for granted because it feels like someone is getting honored somewhere in the league, but when you look at the gravity of playing 1,000 games at this level, it really is an incredible achievement.”
Seguin put it this way: “First and foremost, 1,000 games is an incredible accomplishment. You think of all the players who come into this league – every year there’s a new draft and new kids coming in. It’s one thing to make this league, but it’s even harder to stay and keep that job and he’s done it with flying colors.”
The Stars will mention the accomplishment during Saturday’s game, and the league will officially honor Duchene’s 1,000th game on Jan. 27.
Key Numbers
1.42
Stars goalie Jake Oettinger is 4-0-2 in his career against Vegas with a 1.42 GAA and .951 save percentage.
2.33
Vegas ranks second in the NHL in goals against average at 2.33. Dallas ranks seventh in scoring at 3.44 goals per game.
2-0-2
The Stars are 2-0-2 in their last four games against the Golden Knights. All four games have been decided past regulation.
He Said It
“Like all young guys trying to break into the league as a regular, are you tilting the ice in our favor when you’re out there? You don’t need to go end to end, but you’ve got to have a positive impact when you’re out there. It’s that simple.”
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on defenseman Nils Lundkvist returning to the lineup after three healthy scratches
