First Shift: Stars exit break looking to keep point streak rolling in St. Louis

Key Numbers

24-5-5

In the past two seasons Dallas is 24-5-5 against Central Division opponents, including 6-1-1 this season.

.611

Dallas is first in the NHL in winning percentage when trailing first at .611. St. Louis is first in the NHL when scoring first at .938.

8-0-2

Scott Wedgewood has a point in each of his last 10 decisions with an 8-0-2 record. It’s the third longest streak by a goalie in Dallas history.