First Shift: Stars’ crease workload balance continues with visit to Kings

The Stars haven’t had that many injuries in the past two seasons, but one of the most significant came to goalie Scott Wedgewood last spring.
After Jake Oettinger shined in the win over Anaheim, Dallas will turn to Scott Wedgewood to close the back-to-back in Los Angeles
Wedgewood missed six weeks with a lower body injury, and that led Stars coaches to play Jake Oettinger in 16 of 19 games late in the season. Oettinger handled the load, but the heavy demand may have affected him in the playoffs. As a result, the team is determined to use Wedgewood down the stretch this season to try and get Oettinger in a good place heading into the postseason.
“I think a big story was how worn down Jake had gotten, whether he would admit it or not,” Wedgewood said of the fact Oettinger saw his numbers go down in the playoffs after that exhausting stretch of regular season play. “I did that 13-game stretch earlier this year and I definitely felt it, so I know how that works.
“So we want to get him as primed and ready as we can,” Wedgewood added. “We know what kind of beast he is when he’s on his game. There’s really nobody else you would want in your net.”
This year, Wedgewood is in a good place, and that should allow the coaching staff to tailor the work schedule to help Oettinger. Yes, the Stars are in a battle for first place in the Central Division, but they have great faith in Wedgewood and believe they have one of the best goalie duos in the league.
Now, there have been some hiccups this year. Last season, Dallas ranked third in goals against at 2.62 and fifth in save percentage at .912. This season, they are 14th in GAA at 3.02 and are tied for 15th in save percentage at .898.
“Numbers are always bigger than the individual,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I think they can be better, but we can be better around them. I think it’s that simple.”
On the good side, the Stars are ahead of their pace for team wins and both Wedgewood (13-6-5) and Oettinger (25-11-4) are doing great in terms of record.
“Wins are obviously most important,” Wedgewood said. “You get judged on statistics, but I think one of the things you have to look at is how the chances are coming. You can’t really read the numbers without the video footage, and so that is a little frustrating, but we’re just doing whatever we can to help win a game.”
As the Stars work down the stretch, that’s the main push. Yes, they would love to get the GAA down and save percentage up, but as the two goalies balance the workload – Wedgewood will start the second half of a back-to-back on Saturday against the Kings – they know there is teamwork that must be utilized.
“The coaches are making those decisions, but I’m his biggest fan by far, so I want to do whatever I can to help get him ready,” Wedgewood said.
Key Numbers
3.62
Dallas ranks second in scoring at 3.62 goals per game. Los Angeles ranks third in goals against at 2.61.
9
Jason Robertson, who hails from Southern California, has 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in six career games against the Kings.
931
The Kings rank third in the NHL with 931 shots that have missed the net. Dallas ranks fourth at 915.
He Said It
“It’s an arms race, particularly in our conference. Maybe I’m a little sensitive about it, but that’s what it feels like, but it shouldn’t be a surprise. I think there are 8 or 10 teams that really feel they have a chance to win the Stanley Cup. Everybody is pushing their chips into the middle of the table in order to do that.”
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the fact that several teams loaded up before Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline.
