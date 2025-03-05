Dallas Stars to participate in animated programming on March 16

“The NHL continues to pioneer the use of data visualizations and animated programming,” said David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation. “Building on the League’s past animated program successes, we are thrilled to announce another slate of groundbreaking animated data visualizations. As our NHL EDGE Positional Data technology continues evolving, we are excited to unlock new growth opportunities for the League, our Clubs, and media rightsholders. The expansion of this programming pushes the boundaries of creativity and technology, helping us grow hockey fandom with new and existing audiences at the local, national, and international levels.”