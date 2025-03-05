NEW YORK (March 5, 2025) – The National Hockey League today announced a variety of unique and exciting animated programs for the rest of the 2024-25 regular season, featuring numerous formats, content types and distribution partners.
Dallas Stars to participate in animated programming on March 16
“NHL Showcase presented by Dr Simi+” will be broadcast in Spanish and air on March 16 at 2:30 p.m. on Max (US) and Sky Mexico (Mexico) and feature a real-time animated data visualization
NHL HOCKEYVERSE animated data visualizations represent a continuation of the NHL’s global efforts to feature innovative applications of NHL technology, such as NHL EDGE Positional Data, and deliver the game of hockey to fans of all ages in fun and engaging ways. Powered by Sony’s Beyond Sports’ cutting-edge technology, real-time data from NHL EDGE Positional Data merges with Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations' optical tracking and is animated to bring every shot, save, pass, check, and goal to life in NHL animated programs.
March 16: “NHL Showcase presented by Dr Simi+” will be broadcast in Spanish and air on March 16 at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on Max (US) and Sky Mexico (Mexico) and feature a real-time animated data visualization of the Colorado Avalanche-Dallas Stars game on TNT and truTV. Dr Simi+, a leading health and wellness company in Latin America expanding into the U.S. market, is the presenting sponsor of the program, which will be broadcast in Spanish and feature Dr. Simi, the iconic mascot of Dr. Simi+.
“The NHL continues to pioneer the use of data visualizations and animated programming,” said David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation. “Building on the League’s past animated program successes, we are thrilled to announce another slate of groundbreaking animated data visualizations. As our NHL EDGE Positional Data technology continues evolving, we are excited to unlock new growth opportunities for the League, our Clubs, and media rightsholders. The expansion of this programming pushes the boundaries of creativity and technology, helping us grow hockey fandom with new and existing audiences at the local, national, and international levels.”