Dallas Stars to host Military and Veterans Appreciation Night on Nov. 9 against Seattle Kraken

Early arriving fans will receive complimentary Dallas Stars military caps, courtesy of Toyota, while supplies last

By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars will hold Military and Veterans Appreciation Night on Sunday, Nov. 9 against the Seattle Kraken at 6 p.m.

Early arriving fans will receive complimentary Dallas Stars military caps courtesy of Toyota. A custom Hiring Our Heroes Toyota Tacoma will be featured on PNC Plaza before the game, giving fans an opportunity to learn more about the program that connects the military community with American businesses. Additionally, fans can visit the Toyota vehicle display to register for a chance to win a 2026 Toyota Tundra or Tacoma. To learn more, please click here.

Medal of Honor recipient and Austin native Dakota Meyer will drop the ceremonial puck prior to the start of Sunday’s game against Seattle. Meyer, who is veteran of the war in Afghanistan and recently made the decision to re-enlist, was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Battle of Ganjgal on September 8, 2009, in Kunar Province. He is the second-youngest living Medal of Honor recipient, the third living recipient recognized for service in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and the first living U.S. Marine in 28 years to receive this honor.

The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction. The jersey auction will open Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. and close Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. The foundation will also have military-themed autographed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113 at American Airlines Center. Quantities are limited and available only while supplies last.

Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Sunday, will benefit Dallas Stars Warriors. The Dallas Stars Warrior program is dedicated to empowering disabled individuals and veterans through the transformative power of hockey. Their mission is to provide a supportive and inclusive environment where players can build physical and mental strength, develop teamwork and camaraderie, and achieve personal and athletic goals. They are committed to honoring and serving those who have made sacrifices for our country, and to helping them thrive both on and off the ice.

