Dallas Stars to host Military and Veterans Appreciation Night on Nov. 9 against Seattle Kraken

Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Sunday, will benefit Dallas Stars Warriors. The Dallas Stars Warrior program is dedicated to empowering disabled individuals and veterans through the transformative power of hockey. Their mission is to provide a supportive and inclusive environment where players can build physical and mental strength, develop teamwork and camaraderie, and achieve personal and athletic goals. They are committed to honoring and serving those who have made sacrifices for our country, and to helping them thrive both on and off the ice.