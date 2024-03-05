FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today details for the club’s Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Ford on Tuesday, March 12 against the Florida Panthers. This marks the third year in a row the Stars have celebrated Hispanic culture at American Airlines Center.
Stars to host Hispanic Heritage Night on Tuesday, March 12
The game will feature a Spanish language broadcast featuring Octavio Sequera and Pedro Silva on KDXX
Hispanic Heritage Night will include numerous special features both pregame at Party on PNC Plaza and in-arena with performances by Monica Saldivar and Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico.
Saldivar, a native of Grand Prairie, Texas, and one of the hottest up-and-coming vocalists in the Tejano genre, was named “Best New Female Artist” at the 2020 Tejano Music Awards and winner of the Austin-based singing competition “Tejano Idol” in 2015. Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico was started in 1997 with the necessity to offer quality dance programs for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex audience and has been performing for many cultural and private events, presenting more than 800 performances over the past 15 years.
The game will also feature a Spanish language broadcast featuring veteran Spanish broadcaster Octavio Sequera (play-by-play) and Pedro Silva (color analyst) on KDXX (107.9 & 107.1). This marks the third year in a row the duo of Sequera and Silva will call a Stars game in Spanish.
Sequera has worked for more than 19 years as a sportscaster and writer covering various major tournaments and events, including the Super Bowl, World Series, World Baseball Classic, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Playoffs, NASCAR Cup Series, FIFA World Cup and Olympic Summer Games. Silva is a sports anchor for Univision 23 in Dallas and has covered numerous sporting events including the NBA All-Star Game, 24 Hours of Daytona, Tampa Bay Rays postseason and Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Tournament among others.
The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have autographed Hispanic Heritage Night-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Hispanic Heritage Night will benefit Young Women’s Preparatory Network, a nonprofit agency that partners with public school districts across the state of Texas to operate the largest network of all-girls, public, college preparatory schools in the nation. Funds raised will go towards the To and Through College Program (TTCP) at their Dallas school, The Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School at Fair Park. TTCP is a comprehensive year-round program that fosters a culture of college awareness and deliberately builds the skills needed to succeed in college and life.
Oak Cliff-based celebrity food truck/taqueria shop Tacos La Gloria will be serving food at Party on PNC Plaza beginning at 5 p.m.
Early arriving fans to the game will also receive a Hispanic heritage scarf courtesy of Ford.
Merchandise celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night will be available that night at The Hangar locations inside American Airlines Center and at PNC Plaza.