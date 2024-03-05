Stars to host Hispanic Heritage Night on Tuesday, March 12

The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have autographed Hispanic Heritage Night-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Hispanic Heritage Night will benefit Young Women’s Preparatory Network, a nonprofit agency that partners with public school districts across the state of Texas to operate the largest network of all-girls, public, college preparatory schools in the nation. Funds raised will go towards the To and Through College Program (TTCP) at their Dallas school, The Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School at Fair Park. TTCP is a comprehensive year-round program that fosters a culture of college awareness and deliberately builds the skills needed to succeed in college and life.