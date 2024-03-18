Stars to host Annual Pride Night on Wednesday, March 20

The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring specialty Pride jerseys at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have autographed Pride-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as The Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Pride Night will benefit Pride Frisco, a non-profit organization that provides support to members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ communities of Frisco and North Texas through social and educational programming, professional resources, scholarships, and strategic collaborations.