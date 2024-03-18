FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today details for the club's annual Pride Night presented by PNC Bank on Wednesday, March 20 against the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m.
Stars to host Annual Pride Night on Wednesday, March 20
The game will open with a performance of the National Anthem by singer/songwriter and Texas native Lady Kennedy
The celebration kicks off with a Pride happy hour prior in the Modelo Golden Lion Bar at American Airlines Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. Early arriving fans will receive a Stars branded Pride fanny pack courtesy of PNC Bank, and the game will open with a performance of the National Anthem by singer/songwriter and Texas native Lady Kennedy.
The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring specialty Pride jerseys at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have autographed Pride-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as The Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Pride Night will benefit Pride Frisco, a non-profit organization that provides support to members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ communities of Frisco and North Texas through social and educational programming, professional resources, scholarships, and strategic collaborations.