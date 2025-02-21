Dallas Stars to celebrate Black History Night on Friday, Feb. 28

Early arriving fans will receive a Black History Commemorative Poster designed by illustrator and designer Tatyana Alanis, the artist behind French 75 Studios

2425BlackHistoryNightGraphics_2568x1444
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today details for the club's Black History Night celebration on Friday, Feb. 28 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Prior to the game, the team will host Party on PNC Plaza with the Dallas Stars Street Squad and music from DJ Ducado Vega. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m.

Early arriving fans will receive a Black History Commemorative Poster designed by illustrator and designer Tatyana Alanis, the artist behind French 75 Studios. A native of Anaheim, California now residing in Fort Worth, Alanis creates illustrations inspired by a mix of nostalgia and present day, depicting her interpretation of everyday life.

Doors to American Airlines Center will open at 5:30 p.m. The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring specialty Black History Night jerseys at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have autographed Black History Night-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Friday Night will benefit Readers 2 Leaders, whose mission is to equip all students for success through the power of reading. Funds will support transformative literacy programs for young readers, adults and educators.

In-game entertainment will continue to celebrate local Black artists, featuring the national anthem performed by Guitar Slayer and live performances by St. Philip's School and Community Center's Dance and Cheer Team.

Special edition merchandise collab includes a jacket and t-shirt with YK1K Young Kings, an independent clothing brand from Texas. The vision behind the YK1K movement was to create a clothing line where every piece is not only exclusive but designed to empower individuals, helping them embrace their inner king or queen with confidence. Rooted in the strength and energy of hip-hop, resilience, and the royalty of subcultures, Young Kings Clothing has been a cornerstone of streetwear for years. It embodies the bold spirit of individuality and the unstoppable energy of today’s youth, inspiring self-expression and confidence with every piece. Items will be available at HangarHockey.com and at the Stars Hangars located on PNC Plaza and outside section 102 and section 110 inside American Airlines Center. All proceeds will benefit Readers 2 Leaders.

News Feed

Instant impact: Mikael Granlund finding consistent success on ice amid crazy past few weeks

A secret weapon: Inside Misha Donskov’s important role with Stars, Team Canada

Finn fitting in: How Granlund’s versatility, connections aid Stars’ Stanley Cup push

Dallas Stars sign Sam Steel to a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension

Stars players, coaches and management “fired up” for 4 Nations Face-Off

2025 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship holds happy memories, exciting potential for Stars

Heika’s Take: Stars rout Sharks to close trip, enter 4 Nations break on dominant note

Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Heika’s Take: Stars pick up important point in crazy shootout loss to Kings

Game Day Guide: Stars at Kings

Heika’s Take: Stars open road trip on flat note, lose 2-1 to Ducks

Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

Embracing the unexpected a key theme in this crazy, fun 2024-25 Stars season

Heika’s Take: Revamped lineup shines as Stars push win streak to five straight games

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blue Jackets

Making moves: Stars send “all in” message, acquire Granlund and Ceci from Sharks

Dallas Stars acquire Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks

Heika’s Take: Stars “find a way” in first game without Heiskanen, beat Canucks