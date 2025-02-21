Dallas Stars to celebrate Black History Night on Friday, Feb. 28

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today details for the club's Black History Night celebration on Friday, Feb. 28 against the Los Angeles Kings.
Prior to the game, the team will host Party on PNC Plaza with the Dallas Stars Street Squad and music from DJ Ducado Vega. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m.
Early arriving fans will receive a Black History Commemorative Poster designed by illustrator and designer Tatyana Alanis, the artist behind French 75 Studios. A native of Anaheim, California now residing in Fort Worth, Alanis creates illustrations inspired by a mix of nostalgia and present day, depicting her interpretation of everyday life.
Doors to American Airlines Center will open at 5:30 p.m. The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring specialty Black History Night jerseys at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have autographed Black History Night-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Friday Night will benefit Readers 2 Leaders, whose mission is to equip all students for success through the power of reading. Funds will support transformative literacy programs for young readers, adults and educators.
In-game entertainment will continue to celebrate local Black artists, featuring the national anthem performed by Guitar Slayer and live performances by St. Philip's School and Community Center's Dance and Cheer Team.
Special edition merchandise collab includes a jacket and t-shirt with YK1K Young Kings, an independent clothing brand from Texas. The vision behind the YK1K movement was to create a clothing line where every piece is not only exclusive but designed to empower individuals, helping them embrace their inner king or queen with confidence. Rooted in the strength and energy of hip-hop, resilience, and the royalty of subcultures, Young Kings Clothing has been a cornerstone of streetwear for years. It embodies the bold spirit of individuality and the unstoppable energy of today’s youth, inspiring self-expression and confidence with every piece. Items will be available at HangarHockey.com and at the Stars Hangars located on PNC Plaza and outside section 102 and section 110 inside American Airlines Center. All proceeds will benefit Readers 2 Leaders.