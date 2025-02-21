Dallas Stars to celebrate Black History Night on Friday, Feb. 28

Special edition merchandise collab includes a jacket and t-shirt with YK1K Young Kings, an independent clothing brand from Texas. The vision behind the YK1K movement was to create a clothing line where every piece is not only exclusive but designed to empower individuals, helping them embrace their inner king or queen with confidence. Rooted in the strength and energy of hip-hop, resilience, and the royalty of subcultures, Young Kings Clothing has been a cornerstone of streetwear for years. It embodies the bold spirit of individuality and the unstoppable energy of today’s youth, inspiring self-expression and confidence with every piece. Items will be available at HangarHockey.com and at the Stars Hangars located on PNC Plaza and outside section 102 and section 110 inside American Airlines Center. All proceeds will benefit Readers 2 Leaders.