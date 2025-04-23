Stars Game 2 rally highlights fun chaos of playoffs

Logan O’Connor battled Mason Marchment and was able to get position and flip a puck over Jake Oettinger for a 3-2 lead in the final minute of the second period. It was the kind of play the Avalanche made to stretch a 2-1 lead to 3-1 in Game 1. It was the kind of play that made the statement that this might just be the Avs’ time. Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog participated in warmup before Game 2. He has been out almost three years recovering from knee surgery, but seems to be on the verge of a return. The fact that the Avalanche could make the decision to wait on his return said something about their level of desperation. The fact they still have that arrow in their sling for Game 3 says something about how they haven’t pushed all of their chips in just yet.