Dallas Stars Foundation to Hold 24th Annual Casino Night

The 24th Annual Casino Night presented by DEX Imaging will be held on Sunday, March 3 from 7-11 p.m. at Comerica Center

By Dallas Stars Communications
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars Foundation will hold the 24th Annual Casino Night presented by DEX Imaging on Sunday, March 3 from 7-11 p.m. at Comerica Center to support the charitable causes of the Dallas Stars Foundation. The event features Dallas Stars players, coaches, front office executives, staff members and personalities serving as casino dealers at tables throughout the evening.

Dallas Stars Victory Club Members will receive a special presale via email on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. as an added benefit. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. at DallasStars.com/CasinoNight.

"Our Casino Night event is the largest annual fundraiser for the Dallas Stars Foundation," Dallas Stars Foundation President Marty Turco said. "It's a one-of-a-kind event, and we look forward to yet another incredible evening supporting a great cause."

Attendees will be able to participate in a silent and live auction, which features autographed memorabilia, including jerseys from current and former Dallas Stars players, as well as unique experience packages such as the opportunity to travel to a Stars away game. Guests will be treated to a buffet from III Forks, soft drinks from Dr Pepper, along with a diamond bar provided by Mariloff. Additional beverages will be provided by Anheuser-Busch, Brown-Forman, New Amsterdam and Bacardi. All attendees will receive gift bags with assorted spirits and gifts from our sponsors.

Through events like Casino Night, the Dallas Stars Foundation has contributed more than $12 million back to the community through financial grants, scholarships, programs and in-kind donations. For more information about the 24th Annual Casino Night presented by DEX Imaging, please visit DallasStars.com/CasinoNight.

About the Dallas Stars Foundation
The heart of the Dallas Stars Foundation is to invest in our communities by creating unique programs that nurture and enrich the lives of those in need.

