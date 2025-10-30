Dallas Stars acquire Samu Tuomaala from Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Christian Kyrou

Kyrou, 22, has recorded zero points in four games with Texas this season. In 97 career AHL games, the defenseman has registered 38 points (12-26—38), all with the Texas Stars. He has made one appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs, recording seven points (1-6—7) in seven games. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound native of Toronto, Ontario finished the 2024-25 season with 15 points (4-11—15) in 36 games played, registering 47 shots on goal. He was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (50th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.