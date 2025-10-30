Dallas Stars acquire Samu Tuomaala from Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Christian Kyrou

The Oulu, Finland native finished the 2024-25 campaign with 32 points in 46 contests, ranking third on the team in assists, tied for fourth in points and 10th in goals

By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired forward Samu Tuomaala from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Christian Kyrou. Tuomaala will be assigned to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Tuomaala, 22, has recorded zero points in three games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) this season, carrying a plus-minus rating of +1. The Oulu, Finland native finished the 2024-25 campaign with 32 points (11-21—32) in 46 contests, ranking third on the team in assists (21), tied for fourth in points (32) and 10th in goals (11).

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward has skated in 120 career AHL contests, all with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms franchise, posting 75 points (26-49—75). Tuomaala was originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (46th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Kyrou, 22, has recorded zero points in four games with Texas this season. In 97 career AHL games, the defenseman has registered 38 points (12-26—38), all with the Texas Stars. He has made one appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs, recording seven points (1-6—7) in seven games. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound native of Toronto, Ontario finished the 2024-25 season with 15 points (4-11—15) in 36 games played, registering 47 shots on goal. He was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (50th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

