Stars 2024-25 home opener scheduled for October 12 vs Islanders

The complete 2024-25 game schedule will be announced on Tuesday, July 2

2425_homeopener_2568x1444_v2
By NHL PR
@PR_NHL

The National Hockey League today announced the home openers for all 32 clubs for the 2024-25 regular season. The Dallas Stars home opener will on Saturday, October 12 vs the New York Islanders at American Airlines Center. The complete game schedule will be announced tomorrow.

Below is a full list of all 2024-25 home openers.

Team
Date
Opponent
Anaheim Ducks 
Oct. 16
Utah
Boston Bruins 
Oct. 10
Montreal
Buffalo Sabres 
Oct. 10
Los Angeles
Calgary Flames 
Oct. 12 
Philadelphia
Carolina Hurricanes 
Oct. 11
Tampa Bay
Chicago Blackhawks 
Oct. 17
San Jose
Colorado Avalanche 
Oct. 12 
Columbus
Columbus Blue Jackets 
Oct. 15
Florida
Dallas Stars 
Oct. 12
NY Islanders
Detroit Red Wings 
Oct. 10
Pittsburgh
Edmonton Oilers 
Oct. 9
Winnipeg
Florida Panthers 
Oct. 8
Boston
Los Angeles Kings 
Oct. 24
San Jose
Minnesota Wild 
Oct. 10
Columbus
Montreal Canadiens 
Oct. 9
Toronto
Nashville Predators 
Oct. 10
Dallas
New Jersey Devils 
Oct. 10
Toronto
New York Islanders 
Oct. 10
Utah
New York Rangers 
Oct. 12
Utah
Ottawa Senators 
Oct. 10
Florida
Philadelphia Flyers 
Oct. 19
Vancouver
Pittsburgh Penguins 
Oct. 9
NY Rangers
San Jose Sharks 
Oct. 10
St. Louis
Seattle Kraken 
Oct. 8
St. Louis
St. Louis Blues
Oct. 15
Minnesota
Tampa Bay Lightning
Oct. 12
Carolina
Toronto Maple Leafs
Oct. 12
Pittsburgh
Utah Hockey Club
Oct. 8
Chicago
Vancouver Canucks 
Oct. 9
Calgary
Vegas Golden Knights 
Oct. 9
Colorado
Washington Capitals
Oct. 12
New Jersey
Winnipeg Jets
Oct. 11
Chicago

The official NHL press release can be found here.

