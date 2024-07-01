The National Hockey League today announced the home openers for all 32 clubs for the 2024-25 regular season. The Dallas Stars home opener will on Saturday, October 12 vs the New York Islanders at American Airlines Center. The complete game schedule will be announced tomorrow.
Stars 2024-25 home opener scheduled for October 12 vs Islanders
The complete 2024-25 game schedule will be announced on Tuesday, July 2
Below is a full list of all 2024-25 home openers.
Team
Date
Opponent
Anaheim Ducks
Oct. 16
Utah
Boston Bruins
Oct. 10
Montreal
Buffalo Sabres
Oct. 10
Los Angeles
Calgary Flames
Oct. 12
Philadelphia
Carolina Hurricanes
Oct. 11
Tampa Bay
Chicago Blackhawks
Oct. 17
San Jose
Colorado Avalanche
Oct. 12
Columbus
Columbus Blue Jackets
Oct. 15
Florida
Dallas Stars
Oct. 12
NY Islanders
Detroit Red Wings
Oct. 10
Pittsburgh
Edmonton Oilers
Oct. 9
Winnipeg
Florida Panthers
Oct. 8
Boston
Los Angeles Kings
Oct. 24
San Jose
Minnesota Wild
Oct. 10
Columbus
Montreal Canadiens
Oct. 9
Toronto
Nashville Predators
Oct. 10
Dallas
New Jersey Devils
Oct. 10
Toronto
New York Islanders
Oct. 10
Utah
New York Rangers
Oct. 12
Utah
Ottawa Senators
Oct. 10
Florida
Philadelphia Flyers
Oct. 19
Vancouver
Pittsburgh Penguins
Oct. 9
NY Rangers
San Jose Sharks
Oct. 10
St. Louis
Seattle Kraken
Oct. 8
St. Louis
St. Louis Blues
Oct. 15
Minnesota
Tampa Bay Lightning
Oct. 12
Carolina
Toronto Maple Leafs
Oct. 12
Pittsburgh
Utah Hockey Club
Oct. 8
Chicago
Vancouver Canucks
Oct. 9
Calgary
Vegas Golden Knights
Oct. 9
Colorado
Washington Capitals
Oct. 12
New Jersey
Winnipeg Jets
Oct. 11
Chicago