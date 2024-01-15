A lot to like: Stars still improving, rounding out at halfway point of season

Now, that could also blow up on a team. Both Winnipeg and Colorado are playing great hockey and currently rank first and fourth in points percentage. That means Dallas might start on the road in the first round of the playoffs and could have to go through two of the top four teams in the league just to get to where they got last season. It’s a daunting thought. As well as the team has handled injuries and adversity so far, they have had to scuffle to get points. They are not playing at their highest level yet, and that’s a harsh reality if you really do have serious designs on winning the Stanley Cup.